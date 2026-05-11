Most Concerning Question Mark Titans Face with Rookie Keldric Faulk

The Tennessee Titans clearly need their pass rush to be better in 2026 than it was in 2025. Jeffery Simmons was the only member of the Titans to collect more than five sacks last season, and he did from that the interior.

To help improve the position, the Titans traded for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II and drafted Keldric Faulk. Johnson is a proven commodity, but Faulk is much more of a wildcard. The team traded back into the first round to snag Faulk, so they obviously feel good about his talent.

Faulk has all of the athletic traits you'd want out of an edge rusher, but he never put up elite sack numbers at Auburn. As a result, it's obvious what the biggest worry surrounding Faulk is.

Will Faulk Put It All Together in Robert Saleh's Defense?

Edge defender Keldric Faulk takes questions at the Titans' practice facility in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 24, 2026. He was the Titans second draft pick for 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the draft, much discussion was had about Faulk's college production. Many fans and analysts were wary of selecting him in the first round because he never put up elite sack numbers in college.

However, when you look deeper into it, Faulk played on the interior a lot at Auburn. It's much easier to get sacks when you're lined up over the tackle, but Faulk frequently lined up as a 4i or 0-tech. That makes it even more impressive that Faulk still collected 10 sacks over 37 career games with the Tigers.

In Nashville, Faulk shouldn't be asked to slide inside much, considering Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers are there. As a result, Faulk should get plenty of free rushes on the outside and use his long arms and athleticism to rack up pressures.

Still, you can't believe something until you've seen it. We've never SEEN Faulk put up elite sack numbers, and we know the talent level in the NFL is much higher. It's easy to think Faulk landed in the perfect place to reach his full potential, though, as Robert Saleh has helped plenty of edge rushers perform at a high level.

What success or struggles could mean for Tennessee

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk is selected by the Tennessee Titans as the number 31 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As long as Faulk has a solid summer, he should begin the season as the starting edge rusher opposite Johnson. The best-case scenario would be that Faulk's length and athleticism translate well on the outside, and the attention drawn by Johnson, Franklin-Myers, and Simmons helps Faulk take advantage of one-on-ones.

If Faulk immediately becomes a pressure machine, it's not a stretch to say this defense could be among the league's best. You know Johnson and Simmons are going to get pressure, so throwing Faulk into that mix could make this front a nightmare to deal with.

On the flip side, if Faulk struggles to begin his rookie season, it's not the end of the world. Plenty of edge rushers take a while to get adjusted, and Faulk is going to be one of the youngest players in the entire league. Of course, you want a first-round pick to be a good player immediately, but Simmons and Johnson can likely hold it down until Faulk is ready.