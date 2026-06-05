Wan'Dale Robinson spent part of his Thursday explaining why year five feels a little different. He’s suddenly “the vet” in a Tennessee Titans wide receiver room that barely existed a year ago, fresh off a breakout 1,000‑yard season and a new $70 million contract that says the organization expects a lot more of the same.

When he jumped on with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show,” Robinson didn’t sound surprised by his new status, but he did sound locked in on what it means to grow alongside sophomore quarterback Cam Ward in an offense that might be tailored for both of them.

"He's just one of the guys – all business," Robinson said in the interview with Adams. "You better have your head around because the ball is coming out fast, but it's just being ready. He's putting it right where it needs to be and took a little to get used to about the first two days, but after that we've been clicking on all cylinders."

Wan'Dale Robinson in the New-Look Titans' Offense

Robinson walked Adams back through his 2024 jump, noting that he finished with the same number of targets as the year before but still stacked roughly 300 more receiving yards by pushing his route tree further down the field.

He credited Russell Wilson for nudging him in that direction and for pushing offensive coaches to let him attack vertically more often instead of living only underneath. That evolution matters now, because Tennessee just paid big money for a receiver who can be both a security blanket and a downfield threat for a young quarterback who leans on timing and ball placement.

‘Unflappable’ in the Huddle

Tennessee Titans Coach Robert Saleh, right, and Aaron Whitecotton, defensive line coach, talk during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The more Robinson talked, the clearer it became that his favorite part of Ward’s profile has nothing to do with arm strength. Asked for his favorite quality now that he’s gotten to know Ward, Robinson singled out the quarterback’s demeanor and explained how Ward stays the same no matter how a practice is going.

"You better have your head around… I haven't really had a QB that as soon as you put your foot in the ground, the ball's out."



Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson on playing with QB Cam Ward ⚡️@wanda1erobinson | @Cameron7Ward | @Titans | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/cyJvf7UCxM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 4, 2026

"He's always pretty calm, even when everything isn't going well, maybe in a practice or a play, but then even whenever we're making plays and doing things like that, he's always the same person," Robinson said of Ward.

Daboll’s Fingerprints All Over the Offense

Robinson also gave a glimpse into how Brian Daboll is shaping this attack for Ward. He described Daboll as the type of coach players “love to play for” because he actively asks for input, wants to know what his guys like and works with Ward every day to blend the quarterback’s favorite concepts with the calls Daboll wants to lean on.

Robinson confirmed there’s carryover from what he ran with Daboll in New York, but added that Ward has layered in elements from schemes he’s used successfully in the past. He kept the specifics under wraps but made it clear that those additions are concepts Ward is confident in and that the rest of the unit trusts. Put together, it sounds like Tennessee is doing exactly what you’d expect from a QB‑friendly build: meeting Ward halfway and letting him lean on what he knows best.

A Rebuilt WR Room Around a $70 Million Piece

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field against the Houston Texans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A $70 million deal for Robinson is the kind of commitment that says, “This is one of our guys,” not just another jersey in the locker room. Tennessee is coming off a season where Ward didn’t have much proven help outside, and the receiver depth chart ranked near the bottom of the league, but that’s no longer the case.

Robinson is now joined by No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate, who has already flashed in practice. Veteran Calvin Ridley gives Ward a polished route‑runner who has produced in a variety of roles, while second‑year wideout Chimere Dike is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign that showcased his explosiveness as both a receiver and a returner.

Elic Ayomanor brings size and physicality to the group and already has name recognition from a massive college performance against AFC South foe Travis Hunter a few years ago. Last year’s thin receiver room has been replaced with a deeper, more diverse unit headlined by an ascending wide receiver in Robinson as a long-term pillar.

Time will tell what this Titans' offense will actually look like, but for the first time in years, the buzz and hype feel palpable.