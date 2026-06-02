Titans Wide Receivers: What Fans Need to Know About Each Player on the Roster

I'm about to say something that fans of the Tennessee Titans have not heard in a very long time- the Titans seem to have a very solid wide receiver room.

Calvin Ridley is healthy and still around, Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson were added, and Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor should only get better in their second season. For once, it seems like the receiver room in Nashville is actually one of the deepest position groups on the roster.

We've seen some interesting developments in OTAs already, so let's go through each receiver on the roster and find out what we know.

Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch to help warm up quarterbacks, including Tennessee Titans Derek Robertson (8) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It took about two seconds for the Carnell Tate hype train to take off. Tate has looked impressive during OTAs and genuinely appears to be a future star. Of course, we've seen plenty of receivers look amazing in the offseason and flame out in the regular season. However, Tate really does seem like the real deal, and some of the catches we've seen him make already are unreal.

Tate will be heavily featured immediately. The receiver is already building chemistry with Cam Ward, and I won't be surprised if he challenges for a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Seriously.

Calvin Ridley

We may be overlooking Calvin Ridley a little bit. The veteran only played in seven games in 2025, so he obviously wasn't very productive. However, the receiver has eclipsed 1,000 yards in his two most recent healthy seasons.

Ridley almost certainly won't get the targets he's used to in 2026, but he should still be a reliable veteran presence. I expect Ridley to start and be another solid option for Ward to target in 2026.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wan'Dale Robinson had one of the most underrated receiver seasons in the NFL in 2025. The speedy receiver caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson is a speedy slot receiver who should be a reliable security blanket for Ward over the middle.

I wouldn't be surprised if Robinson ends up leading the team in catches, just because he's so adept at getting open. Robinson has also looked great in OTAs, and he's definitely a personality Titans fans will love.

Elic Ayomanor

I can say this for sure- Elic Ayomanor looks like a brand new receiver this summer. The second-year pass-catcher has bulked up, but still looks as quick as ever. I've even found myself forgetting about Ayomanor with the additions of Tate and Robinson, but that's not the case anymore.

Ayomanor was always a lock to make this team, but I now think he's a lock to be heavily involved once again.

Chimere Dike

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Tennesee Titans receiver Chimere Dike (17) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chimere Dike had a better rookie season than anyone could have imagined. The Florida product earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors due to his special teams efforts, but he wasn't too shabby as a pass-catcher either.

I don't think Dike will have the targets he had last year just because of the added weapons. However, I do think Brian Daboll will find ways to get the ball in Dike's hands. We haven't seen much from Dike at OTAs, but he'll no doubt be ready to rock in Week 1.

Bryce Oliver

Bryce Oliver went undrafted in 2024, but he's found a way to stick around with the Titans since then. Oliver has always received high marks for his special teams prowess, and coach John Fassel loves him.

However, the Titans' receiver room is much deeper than it has been, so Oliver has his work cut out for him if he plans on sticking around for a third season.

Tyren Montgomery

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (19) run drills between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyren Montgomery is this year's UDFA darling. Montgomery was extremely productive at the DIII level in college and also shone at the Senior Bowl. Montgomery is one of the most exciting receivers on the roster, and it won't be a surprise if he claims the final spot. I think another team would claim Montgomery if the Titans waived him.

K.J. Osborn

Just a couple of seasons ago, K.J. Osborn was a reliable backup receiver. He had at least 540 yards in every year from 2021 to 2023, but he's had a rough couple seasons since then. Osborn has more experience than the other people vying for the final receiver spot, though, so he can't be counted out. He's also made some plays during OTAs.

Xavier Restrepo

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs drills between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Restrepo was the Tyren Montgomery of 2025. Everybody expected Cam Ward's college teammate to make the team last year, but he ultimately spent most of the year on the practice squad instead. Restrepo doesn't seem to have an especially high ceiling, but he has chemistry with Ward, and he's been one of the stars of OTAs so far.

Mason Kinsey

Mason Kinsey is another former UDFA who just finds ways to stick around. Unfortunately for Kinsey, I just don't see him making it this time. The Titans have several receivers who can contribute on special teams, and several who are better pure receivers than Kinsey. It'll be tough to see Kinsey go, but hopefully he gets a shot somewhere else.

Lance McCutcheon

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (82) catches the ball for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback Shemar Bartholomew (27) follows close behind during the 2nd quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Lance McCutcheon is a camp body also competing for the final spot. The receiver hasn't stood out during OTAs, so he'd need an incredible training camp and preseason, and even that might not be enough to leap Oliver, Montgomery, and the others. McCutcheon last played in a regular season game back in 2022.

Courtney Jackson

Courtney Jackson was claimed by the Titans a couple of weeks ago, and like McCutcheon, is likely just a camp body. Jackson did make a couple of catches last week in OTAs, but it's hard to see him truly competing for a roster spot. Jackson is a practice squad candidate.

Hank Beatty

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Hank Beatty (13) runs drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hank Beatty is another interesting UDFA competing for a spot. Beatty statistically had some of the best hands in college football in 2025, and he will definitely be in the running for a practice squad spot.