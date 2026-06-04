Why Calvin Ridley is Still an Important Piece for Titans in 2026

The Tennessee Titans' wide receiver room has been a hot topic of conversation for what feels like an eternity.

A.J. Brown came and went. High draft equity was spent on guys like Corey Davis. And dating back nearly two decades, the organization has had a knack for taking flyers on over-the-hill veterans — with no disrespect to legends Julio Jones and Randy Moss, of course. Neither of those stints worked out. This year’s big question: Does Calvin Ridley still have a future with the Tennessee Titans?

In 2024, he turned 120 targets into over 1,000 yards for Tennessee before an injury-plagued 2025 campaign where he played just seven games and failed to find the end zone. The fanbase and Titans prognosticators seem divided on whether to move on. My prediction: that's not happening. Calvin Ridley will be a Tennessee Titan in 2026 — and he'll be a critical one.

Building Around Cam Ward

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

New head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Mike Borgonzi have made the development of second-year quarterback Cam Ward the focal point of the franchise. The Titans added offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the puzzle — one of the most sought-after coordinators in the league — then signed Wan'Dale Robinson from the New York Giants, who came off a career season leading New York in air-yard share per Fantasy Points data. Then in the draft, of course, Tennessee grabbed Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall.

Keeping Ridley transforms this receiver room. What was a bottom-of-the-barrel group last season suddenly becomes one of the more well-rounded units in the league. It may not be top-heavy or superstar-laden like some other rooms in the NFL, but the Titans’ group would have one of the higher floors in the league.

Elic Ayomanor and Pro-Bowler Chimere Dike would hypothetically slot in as the fourth and fifth options. That's a ton of depth and flexibility — and the improved route concepts that Daboll can install make it even more exciting to think about what this offense could look like with a healthy Ridley.

The three receivers at the top of the depth chart mesh particularly well together. Tate will predominantly play on the outside, while Robinson played roughly two-thirds of his snaps from the slot last season.

Ridley spent most of his time on the boundary last season, although he's versatile enough to slide inside, logging about a quarter of his snaps from the slot. Each receiver complements the others in terms of alignment, giving Daboll smooth flexibility in how he deploys this group.

Ridley's Advanced Numbers Tell a Story

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) goes through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Ridley was healthy last year, the advanced metrics suggest his presence was still felt despite tallying just 17 catches and 303 yards. But the lack of production wasn’t solely his fault.

Ridley's 70.6% catchable target rate ranked just 173rd out of 215 qualified receivers and tight ends who ran at least 100 routes (per Fantasy Points) — a sign that Cam Ward's accuracy has room to grow. But Ridley ranked 70th among those qualifiers in yards after catch per reception, firmly placing him in the top third of the league.

Most telling: despite missing the majority of the season, he ranked second on the Titans with a 25.6% air-yard share. That number illustrates just how porous and nonexplosive the Tennessee offense was overall — and how Ridley remained one of the few capable players to stretch the field.

In Ward’s defense, the organization did him no favors. Ex-head coach Brian Callahan's long, complex route concepts were detrimental to Ward, Ridley, and the entire offense. The grass is greener with Daboll in command.

No Reason to Move On

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against the Houston Texans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Logistically, there's simply no urgency to move on from anyone who can help this offense. According to OverTheCap.com, the Titans own the second-most cap space in the NFL at over $49 million. There's no financial pressure forcing their hand.

The Titans' receiver room goes from a previous liability to a legitimate strength. Ridley should be — and will be — with Tennessee in 2026. And if he stays healthy, he's an X-factor for this offense to thrive.