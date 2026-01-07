Mike McCoy Bids Farewell to Titans

Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy is entering the offseason with a lot up in the air. But given where the team is, there's a good chance he returns in a different role with the organization if he were to come back.

McCoy thanked the Titans organization following the season where he was given another opportunity to be a head coach.

"I'd like to start out by thanking Amy (Adams Strunk), Mike (Borgonzi), and Chad (Brinker) for believing in me, trusting me to lead this organization," McCoy said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It means the world to me. It's an opportunity of a lifetime. I'm very grateful for it. It's been unbelievable. … I'd also like to thank the fans through a difficult season. Thank you to the fans for everything.

"Then to thank my family, my wife, my kids, for all their support. Couldn't do it without them. … I'd like to thank the entire organization. Everybody from the trainers, the ops department, equipment, player engagement, team security, video department, Evert (Geerlings) and the rest of his staff. I couldn't do it without them. But everybody bought into our plan. It was out of this world. And I think that I couldn't do it without them. It wasn't just me.

"The next thing is to thank the coaches. What an outstanding job. … Just to see those coaches work the way they did is special. So I'm just very happy with the way the coaches worked and how they helped these players get better.

"Then, it's all about the players. Can't thank them enough. And it starts with the captains."

Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

McCoy Says Potential Goodbye to Titans

McCoy took over for Brian Callahan, who was fired after Week 6 with a 1-5 start. It was a difficult task for McCoy to take over, but he proved to be a strong veteran voice when the team needed him most.

The Titans were definitely appreciative of Mike McCoy and general manager Mike Borgonzi made that clear in his press conference.

"He has done a tremendous job just holding this place together with his positivity. My working relationship with him every day has been seamless. He brought energy every day to the building, and he's detailed. I really thank him," Borgonzi said via Wyatt.

The Titans will begin interviewing head coaching candidates this week, and there is a chance for McCoy to be part of those. But based on the language used, it doesn't seem like he is a serious candidate. That doesn't mean McCoy cannot return to the Titans in a different role.

"Obviously, I would love to be here," McCoy said via Wyatt. "I think the foundation is set. I think with the way you see the rookie class perform this year and the amount of plays that they got, offensively, defense, the kicking game.

"Obviously, Jeff (Simmons), being on defense, the foundation is here, and there's plenty other places. I can go on and on about a number of players, linebackers, things like that. But the foundation's here. You've got to continue to improve the roster as you go on. But they've got a very bright future here."

McCoy's title before he took over for Callahan was senior offensive assistant. There's a chance he could return in that capacity under the new head coach, but that will be up to his discretion. His experience with the roster could certainly help his case to being asked to be part of the next coaching regime, but it is all still up in the air.

