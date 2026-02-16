Cam Ward, Titans Crack NFL's Top Plays of Season

Little in the way of encouragement was or can be wrought from the Tennessee Titans' 2025-26 season. Going 3-14 and finishing winless in their division for the first time in more than 40 years, Tennessee struggled to produce any real momentum.

Yet, even with Brian Callahan's midseason firing and a litany of roster and personnel issues, it somehow wasn't all bad in Nashville.

In the NFL's official top plays video of the 2025 season, posted on X (Twitter), Tennessee makes a headlining appearance on two separate occasions. In spite of an underwhelming, often frustrating 3-14 season (the second in a row), a Titans team trending upwards still found a way to impress on occasion.

Comfort in Current Standing

As simple as a thing like this technically is, Titans fans having an extra bit of accomplishment to hang their hats on after a season that produced little to no positives can go a long way between seasons. Even if Robert Saleh saves the franchise from here on out, comfort can be found in the roster as it currently stands.

The Top Plays of the 2025 Season: 70-61 pic.twitter.com/whURWlrJJ3 — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2026

The first highlight came in a late-season game against the New Orleans Saints at home, wherein Ward found tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo on a short play-action pass. A first town quickly turned into a half-field-length touchdown, courtesy of a few elusive moves from the aforementioned Okonkwo.

Tennessee would go on to lose the nail-biter 34-26, but flashes from Ward and his cast of weapons are more than enough to get the team by for the time being. Especially now, given the complete staff overhaul that's already taken place, and expected roster turnover to follow.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Rookie to Rookie

The Titans' second appearance also came on a pass from Ward, much earlier in the season and in the form of his first career touchdown through the air. While Tennessee would also go on to lose this game, too (dropping to 0-2), Ward's first real highlight lives on even now as a defining aspect of his year.

In a ludicrous, cross-body throw on the run from the Los Angeles Rams' defense, Ward found fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor for a score from just outside the red zone. The concise shot to the colored grass - a prayer answered in real time - still serves as a microcosm of Ward's superstar potential.

If the QB can replicate plays like these on an even semi-regular basis, the Titans could be quickly climbing the ladder of league-wide relevance.

