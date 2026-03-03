Titans' Jermaine Johnson Recruiting Huge Free Agent Defender

The Tennessee Titans' recent trade for EDGE Jermaine Johnson felt like the tangible, in-motion start to what promises to be an active offseason for the team. That New York Jets-originated pairing between Robert Saleh and Johnson being rekindled in Nashville may only be the start of old friends braving new beginnings in the city.

Even before Johnson's trade, the rumor mill swirled heavily around other former Jets and their obvious potential to join Saleh in Tennessee. Saleh and the Titans' brass trading for Johnson looked like confirmation that those former ties may be rejuvenated, and now another piece of subsequent news joins that one in seeming assurance.

While Saleh remains relatively silent on the matter - refusing to detail Tennessee's free agency ideals to any real extent - Johnson has hit the online recruiting trail for Denver Broncos' leading defender, John Franklin-Myers.

Johnson Recruiting For Tennessee

Johnson, who was just traded to the Titans last week in chase of a reunion with Saleh, posted on X (Twitter) directly tagging Myers, saying "Next Wednesday coming soon..."

That day is, of course, the official beginning of the NFL's free agency period. Johnson's stoking the fire around Myers is probably the biggest move around the free agent defensive end, but it isn't the first interaction between the defender and Tennessee's personnel.

When the Titans hired Tanzel Smart - a former teammate of Myers - as a defensive assistant, the DE commented under Smart's own announcement post, hinting, "You thinking what I'm thinking?"

Of course, this isn't a guarantee and, at the time, read more like a fun possibility than anything else. But with Johnson now chipping in, a reunion between the EDGE, Myers, Smart and Saleh is shaping up to look more realistic than ever.

It helps that the idea is terribly alluring, given Myers' highly efficient statistics on the defensive end.

A Highly Efficient Defender

Posting 7.5 sacks on a season that saw the Broncos finish one game out of a Super Bowl appearance (without their starting signal caller therein, to boot), Myers consistently fronted a tantalizing unit. As Saleh works to rebuild Tennessee's defense under his wing, adding a lethal tackler in his apparent prime is about as much as anyone could as for in year one.

Of course, Myers having played under Saleh and with Johnson goes a long way too.

Nothing can be made official until next week, at earliest, but Titans fans should keep a close eye on Myers as soon as that window opens. The sense is made, and the interest is there.

