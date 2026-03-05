Titans Connection to Two Free Agents Growing Stronger

This year's free agency cycle is expected to bring seismic changes to the Tennessee Titans on both sides of the ball. Robert Saleh's takeover at head coach necessitates an overhaul, and that starts with Tennessee using a portion of their bloated cap space on new competitors.

In that regard, rumors have swirled consistently as to how, and on who, Tennessee will use their money. With a gap to fill in just about every position, to some extent, the Titans have the freedom to prioritize any role depending on available talent and fit.

Although two candidates (both of which we've predicted already) are now beginning to rise above the rest of the pack as clear favorites for the Titans. Wan'Dale Robinson and John Franklin-Myers both have ties to the current staff, and each of them would fit specific needs, too.

Fitting Specific Needs

According to CBS Sports' Matthew Berry, the Titans have been heavily linked to both free agents, now less than a week from actually being able to sign them. Although Robinson is noted as a sensible option for Tennessee, Berry said he "was told Denver’s John Franklin-Myers would be heading to Tennessee."

Regarding the former, Robinson appears primed to fill the space around Cam Ward as his primary, go-to receiver. Having only thrown to fellow rookies or unreliable, on-and-off veterans up to this point, pairing Ward with a still-growing receiver coming off of a 1,014-yard season would be perfect timing.

Not to mention that Robinson, a New York Giant, has spent the entirety of his career up to this point playing under Brian Daboll. Daboll, now the Titans offensive coordinator, could work Robinson into his renewed system with ease, having already coached him before.

It's a dream signing on multiple levels and, again, is looking more reputable and likely in equal parts by the day.

Adding Experience on Defense

Similarly, Myers, the other half of these rumored additions, is both a roster fit and current connection. Myers played under Saleh during his time with the New York Jets, as well as alongside recent trade acquisition Jermaine Johnson and defensive assistant Tanzel Smart.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

From commenting on online posts to being openly recruited by the aforementioned Johnson, Myers hasn't been shy about leaning into these outstanding ties.

Coming off a 7.5-sack season with the Denver Broncos, the defensive end is primed for a big contract wherever he goes. In a move to Tennessee (preferably and quite possibly alongside Robinson), he'd assumedly get just that in what would be an entirely sweet reunion.

