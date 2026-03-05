Titans Bring In Top NFL Draft RB for Visit

With March fully underway, it can officially be said that the NFL Draft is next month; now that the combine is behind us, too, every team is full steam ahead. Now is the time to pick favorites, create boards and, as always, avoid the popular mock drafts that undoubtedly find their way to front offices across the country, the Tennessee Titans included.

After the aforementioned combine, a load of heat came from the Titans' camp regarding running back prospect Jeremiyah Love. Although the franchise was initially mocked (mostly) to go with a defensive selection at No. 4 overall, Love's all-encompassing showcase at the event may have turned the heads of the Titans brass completely.

Now, following an extended period of rumors regarding Tennessee's interest in the RB, a recent social media post from Love seems to confirm that the franchise is putting that interest into action.

Titans Putting Interest Into Action

Love shared a photo from the Titans' facility, suggesting an official, pre-draft visit of sorts is underway for the back. Now having been shared online by analysts and fans of all sorts, the football world has a hold of what looks to be a growing partnership of mutual support.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love is in Nashville today visiting the #Titans.



Tennessee picks No. 4 overall. pic.twitter.com/88vrOFbmmS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2026

For Tennessee, Love is a slightly confusing pick at first glance. But when you consider the state of the Titans' backfield, as well as their offense on the whole, going for the arguable top playmaking candidate in the draft may elevate the scoring unit in Robert Saleh's first year.

The Titans could probably fit a more pressing need with that selection, but with the league-leading cap space at hand and more picks in subsequent rounds, going talent-first is far from Tennessee's worst option at the top.

In Love, it seems, they'd get a surefire scorer and athlete. Pair him with Cam Ward, and you've got a dual-headed dragon that, if each develop, could turn into a superstar pairing in Nashville.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4)

A Potential Superstar Pairing

It's true that Ward may need a receiver more than anything else but, again, free agency has the answers to those questions, and the Titans have money to spend in that regard. Not to mention Love having impressed with his route-running ability at the combine.

With possible backfield target Breece Hall suffering a franchise tag from the New York Jets, too, Tennessee can renew their backfield with Love (who scored 18 touchdowns last season at Notre Dame), and, if they play their cards right, meet additional needs through other means.

It may be a risky pick, although every risk associated with choosing Love doesn't involve his own play. The RB appears to be a definite winner and difference-maker, and Titans fans should be ecstatic if he ends up in Tennessee.

