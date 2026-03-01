Titans Circling Superstar RB With Top Pick

Up until now, it's been too early in the offseason process to get any specific sort of grip on what the Tennessee Titans are planning for their batch of capital in the 2026 NFL Draft. Of course, with a new head coach and risen expectations, the pressure is on in Nashville.

Further, most of that energy is concerted on the Titans' fourth overall pick. After securing what appears to be a surefire win in the form of Cam Ward with their top pick last year, Tennessee once more has the opportunity to add a team-changing playmaker that, going forward, can help lead his respective unit for years to come.

Now, though still more than a month away from the draft, the Titans may be honing in on their guy. According to Arye Pulli in a post on X (Twitter), Tennessee is believed to have tangible interest in running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 4.

Tennessee Targeting a Back

This latest report about Tennessee looking for love comes as the latest in a string of reported tidings between the Titans and the back. Love, coming off an 18-touchdown season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, impressed at the combine almost as much as he did during the season.

His outlandish 4.36 time in the 40-yard drew comparisons to superstar Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran the same time in his own combine performance.

The only difference? Love is three inches taller and nearly 15 pounds heavier. The movement, and metrics, are downright unmatched for a player at his size and position. The Titans, in spite of no specific need in the backfield, have every reason to circle Love's name.

And if Tennessee does ultimately decide on the playmaker, the prospect of pairing him with Cam Ward makes the Titans' offense of the future arguably the most promising in their division.

A Promising Offense For Years to Come

To that point, Love's route-running at this year's combine drew additional attention as yet another impressive facet on his growing list of eye-popping attributes.

Not only would he assumedly address the current issue of Ward being perhaps the only explosive, do-it-himself player on Tennessee's offense, but Love has all the tools to go out and catch passes, too.

To that end, he could help ease the team's current pain at the receiver position and, all in all, be the exact sort of swing a Titans team trying to forge a fresh identity should take off the jump.

