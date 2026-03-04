Titans, Wan’Dale Robinson Momentum Continues to Build

As the time to sign players rapidly approaches, the Tennessee Titans have generated ample free agency-related noise. Not only is this a result of their cap space, but with an entirely new staff operating on the heels of two straight 3-14 campaigns, everyone in Nashville has something to prove.

Naturally, changes are expected on that road to that hopeful difference. Under Robert Saleh, the team has already executed a defensive-minded trade that helped meet a serious need (see Jermaine Johnson), but the Titans remain far from rebuilt in their current state.

In equally bright, more recent news, the offensive side of the ball is demanding attention as one prospect continues to gain momentum for his potential, now almost expected move to Nashville: New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Stoking the Free Agency Fire

In a recent report from Jonathan Jones, the Titans are "linked" to the speedy wideout. "Sources say Nashville could be the landing spot for Robinson, and there are obvious reasons why. The Titans have more than $90 million in cap space and have a huge need at receiver," Jones wrote.

"Robinson, 25, is coming off a career year in New York with 1,014 receiving yards, and going to Tennessee would reunite him with his former head coach Brian Daboll, now the offensive coordinator with the Titans."

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The connection with Daboll is Robinson's post obvious pull, having played under the coach for the entirety of his career up to this point, but Tennessee has a similarly positive asset to offer in the form of Cam Ward.

A rising star under center who, in the second half of his rookie campaign, demonstrated clear long-term, franchise cornerstone potential. The biggest question surrounding Ward's development this offseason is perhaps who he's going to throw the ball to next year.

The Obvious Favorite

Robinson, at least as far as free agency goes, looks like the clear-cut favorite to fill that gap primarily.

This isn't to say that the Titans won't look to bolster the receiver unit further, whether by way of another signing or through the draft, at any interval. But among the available weapons with "WR1" proclivities, Robinson is by far and away the most realistic overall fit for Tennessee.

To that point, the franchise's persistent interest is no surprise at all. When the doors swing open next week and news begins to pile on, an agreement between Robinson and the Titans would be both entirely welcome and no surprise at all.

