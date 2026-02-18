Titans Cut Candidates: Pros and Cons

In a recent, comprehensive list of "cut candidates" from Matt Okada, a handful of current Tennessee Titans veterans are put on the chopping block. In the eyes of the national media, it seems, the team has no real reason to hold onto these weapons that have been around the block a time or two.

But, in truth, could there be positives in holding on? A rebuild is a complicated, messy thing for any franchise to endure; while hopes remain high with Robert Saleh at the helm, there is no guarantee that Tennessee comes across a similar experience in free agency that has defined their new staff up to now.

Thus, when it comes to the likes of Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Sneed defining the possibilities, each player deserves at least a second look before being cut entirely loose. The Titans have to prioritize being whole, above all else; that could ultimately mean holding over on a previous surefire release.

Calvin Ridley, WR

Ridley is likely the most prolific name of the three on this list. Having operated under a contract just below the $100 million mark - one that has still one season remaining - the seasoned pass-catcher's performance has been far from up to par.

Posting no scores in an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign, Tennessee parting ways with Ridley, 31, makes almost necessary sense.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Pollard, RB

Pollard feels like the most arguable case on the docket. In spite of his own aging status in the backfield (28), the back still managed 1,082 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Titans.

Tyjae Spears is likely to take over the bulk of the rushing work for Tennessee in the long run, but if the team doesn't add another playmaker at the position this offseason, seeing things through with Pollard may at least provide reliability at the position until Saleh's rebuild is fully complete.

To boot, with the focus seemingly on the receiver position more than anything else, Pollard could potentially slip through the cracks as a short-term holdover.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

Sneed (29) looks like a must-cut from every angle. Not only did he miss the latter half of the season with a recurring quad injury, but legal troubles continued to plague him off the field. What results is a CB past his prime with far too much baggage to retain.

It doesn't help that he posted no forced fumbles or interceptions, either. It's time for turnover in Tennessee's secondary, and Sneed would be the last exception.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!