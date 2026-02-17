Titans Predicted to Massively Upgrade Offensive Line

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward was sacked a seething 55 times in his rookie season. Of course, some of those are bound to fall on first-year mistakes under center or, similarly, the unavoidable, occasional collapses that come built-in to the sport of football on a professional level.

Yet, the Titans offensive line remained one of the league's worst units on a consistent basis. While things improved in all facets after the midseason bye, Tennessee would still finish with their second 3-14 record in a row. According to Pro Football Network, the team's protection was just 22nd in the NFL.

It isn't a stretch, therefore, to say that things have to change immediately. As much focus as has been put on finding Ward more playmakers, that may matter little if he's given no time to find them. Gratefully, though, a recent tidbit from the media shines light on a unit that could be significantly improved.

Hoping For, and Predicting, Improvement

In his weekly "mailbag" answering questions from fans and supporters, Jim Wyatt both hoped for and predicted improvement for the Titans offensive line in the same fell swoop.

"I think the o-line will be addressed in a number of areas," started Wyatt, "Part of it will be new techniques and a new approach with a new offensive line coach, and staff. The team hired Carmen Bricillo as its new o-line coach."

Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo | Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He has a really good reputation from his time in the league with the Giants, Patriots and Raiders," he continued, lauding one of the latest in Tennessee's string of coaching grabs. "But there will be some changes in personnel as well, and that will happen in free agency and the NFL Draft. I agree things need to improve."

Wyatt, bookending his answer with the general consensus that things need to improve, also all but guaranteed offseason moves related to the Titans' line. If he's correct, the unit as it currently stands won't escape free agency and the incoming draft unscathed.

Expected Changes to Personnel

The Titans' roster is bound to shift in a number of areas this offseason, and the offensive line appears to share that shaken expectation. Yet just as fans may trust Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll with the offense and defense, respectively - at least thus far - Bricillo should be a safe keyholder for the o-line, too.

Tennessee is in good hands everywhere a fan could look; now, it's just a matter of making sure each unit. the line certainly included, has the pieces to fully repair the Titans' long disheveled puzzle.

