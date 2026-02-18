Titans Could Realistically Sign Seahawks Superstar

The Tennessee Titans' 2026 offseason has been almost entirely defined thus far by coaching hires, changes and accompanying rumors up to this point. Though now, with Robert Saleh firmly in the driver's seat, real noise is beginning to flood in from all sides.

In the most recent wave of possibilities, a franchise-defining running back has gone from seemingly set to remain at his current spot to just one decision away from hitting the market.

In a follow-up post on X (Twitter) about the window for franchise-tagging players having officially opened, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke a specific, surprising bit of news about Kenneth Walker. Just removed from the back leading his team to a Super Bowl victory, the Seattle Seahawks aren't set to retain him.

Walker is a No-Brainer

At least, they won't by way of a franchise tag. Unless Walker re-signs by his own accord, he'll be free to explore any and all options in free agency. For a Titans team that desperately needs offensive weapons of any sort - the same team that has the highest cap space in the league - pursuing a game-changer like Walker would be a no-brainer.

It’s unlikely the Seahawks will use their franchise tag on running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, per league sources. The Seahawks have multiple free agents they want to retain and sign. They also will try to extend WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. There are enough Super-Bowl tax… https://t.co/9xbtIgLNn7 pic.twitter.com/XdfkNk16kf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2026

Not only did Walker post 135 yards on 27 carries in a dominant big-game performance, but his split-back scenario with Zach Charbonnet in Seattle has arguably kept the star back at bay in recent years. A trip to Tennessee would both clear up his place in the backfield and, assumedly, secure a sizable contract to justify the cross-country jump.

While wide receiver may be the technically more pressing need for the Titans' offense currently, Cam Ward would undoubtedly benefit from another playmaker regardless. If Walker ends up being the Titans' biggest fish in free agency, for the sake of a dominant rushing attack, so be it.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) presents Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III with the Super Bowl MVP trophy | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Trip to Tennessee

At the very beginning of free agency, there's a lot more smoke than actual fire as far as any potential signings go, both for the Titans and just about every other team in the mix.

Even so, Walker is an asset worth dreaming about. At just 25, too, the RB would bring unmatched postseason experience to a team almost entirely without it, as well as a likely desire for more touches and a long-term stay moving forward.

The Titans have all these things to offer and more, and with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll manning the ship, the franchise's offense has a bright immediate future either way.

