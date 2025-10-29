Titans' Disappointing Roger McCreary Trade Makes Sense
In eight games with the Tennessee Titans this season, cornerback Roger McCreary had 33 total tackles and an interception. He may not have been the best cornerback on the team, but he provided depth to a premium position.
Tennessee's defense has struggled all season long, so they responded by trading their No. 35 overall pick from 2022. McCreary has been with the team all-four seasons, but Titans insider Jim Wyatt knows exactly what the team was doing.
McCreary Wasn't Going To Be Back In 2026
Essentially, the Titans trade with the Los Angeles Rams was a pick swap. The decision didn't boil down to how much McCreary was going to be making next season, in fact, it was quite the opposite. Even though Tennessee is getting their own pick back, it's a move that was step one in their process to acquire as much draft capital as humanly possible.
"The trade had nothing to do with saving money. It was about building draft capital for next year's draft," Wyatt said. "I liked Roger McCreary myself. He was always available, he's a good guy, and he made some plays. But he wasn't coming back in 2026 because his contract was up after this year. So, the Titans got what they could get for him now."
"I've seen some folks suggest it was for a measly 8-10 spots. This is not true. The Titans are set to get LA's fifth-round pick, which will be close to the top of the round since it was the pick the Titans previously traded away, and it's my understanding the Rams get the worst of Tennessee's three sixth-round picks, closer to the end of the round. So, it's a much better pick in return, and it shortens the gap between picks," he continued.
The Dire State Of Tennessee's Secondary
Without McCreary, Tennessee is now even more vulnerable in the secondary. Their cornerback room is far from the best in the league, and it's not like their defense has been anywhere near the top of the charts.
Marcus Harris and Jalyn Armour-Davis will hold down the fort as Tennessee looks to avoid losing their fourth straight game. Wyatt, who doesn't necessarily agree with the decision to trade McCreary, understands why this was the time to do it.
"I like McCreary and we're talking about draft picks for players who may or may not develop into good players. And, I can't help but wonder what this depleted secondary is going to look like in the last nine games of the season," Wyatt said. "But when this season ends and we're all talking about the 2026 NFL Draft, the Titans will have a much better pick, and ammo for trades in the draft."
Tennessee is still in the running for the No. 1 pick. It would mark back-to-back years of them drafting No. 1 overall, something that could set up their future head coach for instant success.
