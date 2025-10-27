Key Titans Game Could Decide No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans 1-7 record is far from good enough to get them anywhere in the NFL. In fact, they're well on their way to landing their second straight No. 1 overall pick. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward hasn't lived up to the hype, but he doesn't exactly have the best weapons surrounding him.
Tennessee's offense has been abysmal, but their defense was on full display in their 38-14 loss to the Indianpolis Colts. Seemingly nothing has gone right for the Titans as they're on their second play-caller and already fired their head coach.
That said, December 28 is a key date to look out for. As it stands, both the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are 1-7. Should these teams keep trending in this direction, that game could determine which drafts first next year.
No. 1 Overall Pick Up For Grabs On December 28
While it's far too early to confirm this game will determine the team that drafts No. 1 overall, that's certainly the direction things are heading. New Orleans is currently 0-3 on the road but the Titans are 0-3 at home. There is absolutely a scenario where the Titans clinch the No. 1 pick at Nissan Stadium.
At this point in time, ESPN Analytics actually gives the Titans a 50.8% chance to win this game. The fact that the odds are so close shows exactly how similarly these two 1-7 teams are.
Keep in mind, the week prior to New Orleans coming to Tennessee, they host the New York Jets at home. The Saints also play the Miami Dolphins on November 30, a key game for either team to get a win or continue to find themselves in the bottom of the power rankings.
Who's In The Running For The No. 1 Overall Pick?
Prior to the Titans loss to the Colts, they had the second highest chances of landing the No. 1 pick. Now that the Jets were able to win their first game of the season, things have changed. New York may still be slightly favored over Tennessee, but the Titans have showed no signs of growth while QB Justin Fields and company are beginning to trend in the right direction.
The Titans main competition for the No. 1 pick is the Saints, Dolphins, and Jets. The Browns are among contenders, though the Raiders, Giants, and Cardinals also have only two wins. Down the stretch, New Orleans plays Miami, New York, and Tennessee. Those three games are key for the Saints as the Titans don't play the Dolphins or Jets.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!