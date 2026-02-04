Titans Make Gus Bradley Hire Official

Robert Saleh's immediate staff overhaul as the Tennessee Titans' head coach has simultaneously worked to show that he was the right hire and, also, just how bad Brian Callahan was before him.

In his latest move behind the scenes, Saleh reeled in long time collaborator and well-known sideline mind Gus Bradley to take over the team's defensive coordinator duties.

"Officially official," the Titans' announcement post on X (Twitter) read, publicizing a hire that fans have spent the better part of the last few days discussing and celebrating online. In yet another move from Saleh and the Titans' brass working toward a renewed staff, Bradley's addition is only another sensible signing that bolsters a crew obviously built with experience in mind.

Winners on Both Sides of the Ball

Saleh wants long-time winners in Tennessee, on both sides of the ball. Not only does his personal, past connection with Bradley sweeten the deal, but Bradley's track record makes the hire all the more moving. This is especially true when considering that the new DC isn't even set to call plays.

Curiously, Bradley was offered a more expansive - and even financially lucrative - role with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Albert Breer. Whatever Bradley sees in Tennessee, he preferred it over a position that was inevitable set to put more emphasis on his name than the team itself.

It's an unexpected move from a league veteran with plenty of pull in other directions, but in the same breath, it's also exactly in line with what Saleh has done with his staff so far. With defense being his speciality, to boot, what better grab exists than a coach with 20+ years of NFL experience?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons talks with new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saleh's Defensive Specialty

Immediately upon arrival, Saleh - set to call plays for Tennessee's defense, on top of his HC responsibilities - will benefit from the likes of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Cedric Gray and other such situated ball-stopping pieces.

After retrospectively noting that one of his greatest struggles as the New York Jets' lead-man was not calling plays, Saleh's intended fix makes sense the second time around in Tennessee. Yet, having Bradley's steady hand guiding less direct aspects of the defense is a true dream scenario for the Titans.

Bradley has officially joined one of the most exciting groups of coaches currently being put together. The DC looked to be the last major piece for Saleh, and it's now securely in place.

