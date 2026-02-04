Titans QB Excited to Win With Robert Saleh

The Tennessee Titans hiring Robert Saleh wasn't necessarily the first move most fans expected, given rookie quarterback Cam Ward had been waiting in the wings, but the process has been both smooth and surprisingly suited to the offense thus far.

Saleh, putting aside his own defensive tendencies, worked to fill out the offensive staff first. Not to mention, he highlighted Ward on multiple occasions, easing the worries of watchers who thought their former first overall pick would be staffed under a new staff.

In an article by team reporter Jim Wyatt, Ward responded to Saleh's positivity, touching on his early interactions with Saleh, as well as his expectations for himself and the tem under their new coach.

Getting Wins With Saleh

"I think it's a great hire, especially for the team and where we want to be identity-wise, what we want to put on the field," Ward said of Saleh, lauding what is a defensive-oriented hire for Tennessee.

"I think he's respected among players across the league. So, I am excited to have him as my head coach, and excited to get some wins for him.

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It has been good getting to know him, especially him starting to learn more about me, and me learning more about him. We want to create that relationship and be able to carry it over onto the field."

Ward, in spite of a good rookie season, stepped into one of the most disadvantageous scenarios possible for a first-year leader. Not only was Brian Callahan fired less than halfway into the campaign, but with offensive play-calling switching hands and injuries and drama both plaguing his receiving unit, the QB simply had no sense of stability to rely on, and develop through.

And yet, he broke the Titans' rookie passing yards record and strung together a seriously strong run, especially in the second half of the year. Saleh himself might not be suited to Ward, but his job is to ensure his comfort from here on out.

Keeping Cam Comfortable

Part of that process was bringing on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to oversee his growth. Daboll was not only the arguable top OC candidate in this cycle, but has a deep history of working with young signal callers, and to great success.

See Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, on the collegiate and professional levels, respectively, for evidence.

Beyond the staff, it might also be the perfect juncture for Saleh and the staff to invest in a potential star receiver to help guide Ward through flashy excellence and into consistent greatness. One way or another, Saleh is off on the right foot with the face of his team.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!