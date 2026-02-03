Insider Shuts Down Warren Moon’s Titans Uniform Rumor

New jerseys, new team, right? That's how the saying goes, although the Tennessee Titans recent reputation transformation may have more to do with the fact that new head coach Robert Saleh has put together one of the most impressive staff hauls of the entire coaching cycle than with the franchise's rumored trend towards a new look.

Even so, ushering in fresh threads alongside an updated, expectedly more successful regime makes plenty of sense. To boot, it's been nearly a decade (2018) since the Titans introduced any sort of color/gear change to their repertoire. Then, Mike Vrabel's hire was at the core of the mix-up.

Now, with Saleh, the rumor mill online has churned furiously for days as fans work to piece together any evidence or tidbit of information they can to inform a potential look. Though, according to Paul Kuharsky, little in the way of real details exists on the potential change.

Not Necessarily Futuristic

Addressing the rumor that Tennessee would be opting for a futuristic redesign - with the focus having been specifically on new chrome helmets - Kuharsky elaborated on Titans legend Warren Moon's comments about a supposed early design upon his visit to Nashville last year.

When Moon gave Cam Ward his blessing to use his previously retired number, he mentioned the futuristic look as, apparently, he'd seen the jerseys himself. "I don't believe the Titans had a mockup in spring of 2025," Kuharsky clarified.

Chrome helmets for the #Titans? Here’s what we really know. pic.twitter.com/jbuE7V9dHZ — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 2, 2026

Instead, he believes that Moon simply saw the numerous fan-made designs online that have made their rounds on a regular basis for a long while now, falling into the same cyclical circus of "he said, she said" that drives anyone looking for reputable information crazy.

No Where, No When

"We don't know anything, really, factually about what new Titans uniforms are going to look like or where or when we're going to see new Titans uniforms," Kuharsky finished.

Tennessee Titans helmet during training camp | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While the sheer volume of reports and semi-rumors suggests that a change could truly be coming soon, any word prior to an official reveal will have to be taken as purely speculative.

Either way, uniform and color-change buzz is an exciting addition to an offseason already shaping up to be one of Tennessee's most memorable in years. However the Titans look, and whichever crest they're playing under, the team's roster and staff appear to be racing towards a promising season and, hopefully, competition beyond the regular season.

