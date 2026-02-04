Titans Could Draft One of Two Elite WRs for Cam Ward

Prior to the Tennessee Titans hiring Robert Saleh as head coach, most in and around the process shared the general expectation that the role would be reserved for someone with an offensive background suited to develop rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

After an electric second half to what became, in time, a compelling first campaign, Ward loudly fixed himself as the team's need-be focus and face going forward. And, despite hiring a defensive coach to take hold of the wheel, the Titans can work to prioritize Ward in other ways, and already have.

On top of Saleh and his staff hiring Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator - perhaps the top candidate in the cycle, renowned for his experience with developing passers - Tennessee's fourth pick in the incoming NFL Draft bears multiple opportunities to add the potential playmaker of Ward's dreams.

Needing a New Pass-Catcher

The dominant reason that the Titans are (or, at least, should be) in the market for a receiver to accompany Ward is due to the unit's inconsistent performance this past season. As Ward got better, he only seemed to lose weapons in response.

Not only was veteran Calvin Ridley out for the better part of the year, but when he saw the field, the seasoned receiver struggled to make remote waves on the other end of any given Ward pass. To boot, his veteran counterpart, Tyler Lockett, outright asked for a release halfway through the season.

Rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor made a respectable impact - with the former specifically emerging as an expert on special teams - but neither gave Ward a set of "go-to" hands that he could look for when nobody else was open.

In either Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, the Titans could have their answer on either side of Ward.

Two Potential Draftees

The former, from Ohio State, and the latter, Arizona State, define this year's class of receivers as the two most standout names on the list. For Tennessee to ignore the position completely would be near-neglect; if no heads turn that way in free agency, either Tate or Tyson appear to be knockout options to pair with Ward going forward.

While Tate could be preferred for his slightly higher touchdown count (9 to 8) and nearly six yards more per reception, an argument also exists for the marginally more experienced Tyson, too.

Whichever way Tennessee ultimately swings, if they do decide to select a receiver, these two top options specifically are rife with long-term potential. Ward needs a partner in passing and, still ahead of his prime, now would be the perfect time to thread one into his development under Daboll.

