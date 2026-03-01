Titans Looking to Retain Primary TE

The Tennessee Titans' offseason, under head coach Robert Saleh, has thus far been defined by changes made and changes anticipated. The former came through in the form of an entirely overhauled coaching staff, and the latter by way of mocked drafts and telling NFL Combine interviews.

All the movement and momentum, at least thus far, bodes well for a Titans team trying to shake an identity bound to two straight 3-14 overall finishes. Saleh and general manager Mike Borgonzi clearly understand that the team needed a reset and, to boot, the franchise is pushing that narrative behind an aesthetic rebrand soon to be revealed.

Yet, it wasn't all bad for the Titans as, within their low-win campaign, the occasional diamond stood out in the overarching rough.

One of those bright spots was tight end Chig Okonkwo; according to a recent report, retaining the pass-catcher has risen to the top of Tennessee's list of priorities.

Retaining Okonkwo is a Priority

"The team is pushing hardest to reach an agreement with tight end Chig Okonkwo and right guard Kevin Zeitler, two players with limitations who will still carry over some steadiness and production for the offense," wrote Paul Kuharsky.

Zeitler, a veteran guard, makes enough sense on his own, given the team parting ways with Lloyd Cushenberry in that unit. Okonkwo, on the other hand, would effectively meet the team's requirement at TE without having to spend any assets beyond the cost of a re-signing.

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His two touchdowns this past season don't appear particularly impressive at first, but when you consider that he was tied with a number of his receiving cohorts for a team-high in that regard, Okonkwo appears as impactful as anyone else.

Further, if nothing else, carrying whatever chemistry he has with Cam Ward over from last season can only benefit the quarterback as his staff and personnel change drastically around him.

Carrying Over Chemistry

Having grown and developed with Tennessee since the team drafted him in 2022, Okonkwo feels like a Jeffery Simmons-like cornerstone that has earned his keep in the heat of the team's turnover.

Through (now) three coaches and massive roster swaps, the TE hasn't flinched as a steady option on offense. If Okonkwo is open to a reunion and, as has been reported, Tennessee is also interested, the marriage between the two is both sensible and beneficial.

It's hard to find a guy willing to stick it out through bad times. With potentially better days on the horizon, rewarding Okonkwo with a re-signing and keeping him around feels like the natural next move.

