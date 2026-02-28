Tennessee WR Wants to Play Under Titans' Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans' presence at the 2026 NFL Combine has been defined by players, time and time again, commenting positively on Robert Saleh's new hold on the franchise and the bright prospect of playing with Cam Ward in any capacity.

While Saleh may be more focused on the defensive side of things - given his play-calling sentiment and task to overhaul that unit - Ward's pull among receivers and other offensive assets is one that could convince a number of players to buy in to what Tennessee is building.

Given Ward and the Titans' need for a go-to receiver on offense, Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II's recent comments speaking with the media are a good omen for what could end up being a solid selection for the Titans after the first round.

An Incoming Homecoming

“Cam Ward’s a dog, probably the best quarterback coming out of that class," Brazzell said at the combine. "I love the state of Tennessee, so that’d be really fun.”

Based on the Titans' outlook in the second round (no. 35 overall), as well as the team's needs and Brazzell's own projection, a potential homecoming for the wideout has long been a possibility.

Now, though, in the light of his own comments, that potential reality feels closer than ever. What's more, Brazzell may be one of the most high-potential, under the radar prospects available at his position.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having nabbed nine touchdowns, and eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving in the process, Brazzell's most recent campaign with the Volunteers is statistically among the most impressive in the draft. Add his 6'5" frame into the mix and you've got all the makings of a breakout, big-body receiver in the NFL.

The Titans, given Brazzell's availability at any juncture, could add a high-ceiling receiver that already expressed a verbal desire to play with their quarterback. What's not to like?

Nothing Not to Like

Drafting any receiver, at any point, is going to be a relative risk; nobody is a surefire success and every roster, structure, and offense are going to react differently to a new pass-catcher entering the fray.

But with what Saleh is building in Nashville - especially with Ward under center and Brian Daboll calling the offensive plays - Brazzell appears to be a painfully good fit that Tennessee could realistically land beyond the bounds of their fourth overall pick.

A lot could change between now and the draft in April, but until then and unless something gives, the hometown receiver should be firmly in the Titans' targeted line of sight.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!