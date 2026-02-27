Titans Looking For Toughness at CB

The 2026 NFL Combine has already yielded a pool of varied relevance for the Tennessee Titans, especially in the form of potentially targeted players confirming meetings with the team and sharing admiration for Robert Saleh's steely defensive sensibilities.

Regarding the latter, the combine also marked Saleh's first ever appearance as Tennessee's head coach at the event. On top of the coach providing a series of shady comments about the team's handful of veteran pieces, Saleh also emphasized one of Tennessee's main roster needs.

He and the Titans brass are on the hunt for cornerback(s). After trading away Jarvis Brownlee Jr and Roger McCreary this past season, and then losing L'Jarius Sneed for health (and drama) related reasons, the unit is in dire need of an upgrade. With Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kaiir Elam set to become unrestricted free agents, too, Saleh has already started speaking on the team's preferences for new players.

Face in the Fan Type Players

"We want guys who will stick their face in the fan, and get ready to go play," Saleh said, speaking at the combine. "Obviously, we'll sacrifice a little bit to make sure they can cover and do all those things. But if you don't like contact, you're not going to be a corner in our defense."

A staunch stance for a head coach inheriting one of the worst rosters in the league but, all the same, an equally refreshing angle taken from a franchise with little to nothing to lose. Saleh, now calling defensive plays himself, is committing to an identity for his unit.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

And amongst the usual chaotic fray at the combine, one prospect made a point about his aggressive, fearless style of play that would seem to align him perfectly with Saleh's desire for the CB position.

"I love tackling," said LSU's Mansoor Delane. "A lot of corners might be scared to tackle, but I love it."

Not Scared to Tackle

Delane isn't likely to fall beyond the first round, but if Tennessee falls in love with the prospect - especially given their trade for an EDGE to fill that requirement - taking the potential best corner in the draft (Delane came down with six picks over his last two seasons) early on wouldn't be an outlandish surprise.

Tennessee could always trade a few picks down, too; there's a risk that they miss Delane that way, but the potential of picking up additional assets and a dream corner a few spots back may be worth the weight of the fourth overall pick.

