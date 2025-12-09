Titans Mercilessly Mock Shedeur Sanders After Turnover

The Tennessee Titans have snapped their losing streak against the Cleveland Browns with a tight 31-29 win, taking their record to 2-11. After a turnover in the matchup, the Titans gathered to mock Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders with a favorite celebration gesture.

With 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Tennessee defense took advantage of a dropped ball, then gathered on the sideline to make Sanders' "watch flex" celebration gesture at the crowd.

Titans force another Browns turnover!!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/YKwE6yFt8A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2025

Fans, in turn, mocked the Titans for the move, given their record and performance this season.

"Pretty sure Titans should have just walked to sidelines. 2 and 11?" one fan wrote on Twitter, and another echoed the same sentiment, "LOL! These guys have won 2 games, and they are acting like this."

"Yeah, for a team that has WAY MORE LUCK than talent it might behove [sic] the Slightans to win a few games before mocking other players," another fan wrote.



"I’d tell you to ‘act like you’ve been there before’, but laughingly you haven’t."

With five minutes to go in the game, Sanders made his first touchdown run of his NFL career, which he quickly followed up with the familiar celebration. The Browns, now 3-10, officially made Sanders their starting QB for the rest of the season following the game, and head coach Kevin Stefanski praised the 23-year-old's growth over the season.

"I think [Sanders] has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he's approached this game," Stefanski said, via ESPN. "He's been working very hard. So, I feel good about where his development is heading."

"He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better and those type of things, but he's very intentional about getting better each and every game he's out there."

Titans' Second Win

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy talks with down judge Daniel Gallagher (85) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This marked the Titans' first win under the direction of interim head coach Mike McCoy, who was relieved to win one.

"Much better, huh?, This is nice," McCoy said after the game. "This is the way it should be all the time. … What a team effort. We challenged the guys … and this is how you have to play the game. What a great team effort. It's a long time coming, and I couldn't be happier for the guys."

Titans veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who recently opened up about blocking out the noise during this disappointing season, was relieved as well.

"Ain't it beautiful?" Simmons said. "We've been talking about how desperate we've all been just for a win. It's a relief, and it's hard to win in this league. It feels good to head back to Tennessee with a win."

Down the stretch, the Titans will face the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!