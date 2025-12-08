Fans React To Titans' Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders Showdown

While his stats may not have indicated he had the best game in the world, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward got the win over Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders. Fans were going back and forth all week long on this game as the two teams came in with a combined four wins.

Ward is leaving Cleveland with the win in a game that finally saw the Titans' run game come to life. It was long overdue, but running back Tony Pollard had the game of his life which meant Ward didn't have to do as much as a passer. On the flip side, Sanders had to become superman as the Browns trailed for quite a bit of the game.

Fans React To First Ward vs. Sanders Battle

Cam Ward & Titans beat Shedeur & Browns 31-29 in their first NFL matchup 👀



Ward: 14/28 | 117 YDS | 2 TD | 1 INT

Sanders: 23/42 | 364 YDS | 4 TOT TD | 1 INT



Which QB impressed you more? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VVw26xKXqR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

"Sanders' stats jump off the page, but Ward got the W. Hard to argue with a victory in the NFL, even if it was a close one," one fan wrote. At the end of the day, football is a team sport and it truly took all three phases to lead the Titans to their second win of the season.

Another added, "Sanders looked better but the Titans D isn’t the best." This sparked a separate response, "You have to look at the defenses they came up against. DPOY promised sacks." That response was a shot at Myles Garrett who ended up finishing the game with fewer sacks than Jeffery Simmons.

Shedeur is better obviously, Browns head coach is just dumb — Nameless Sports Network🏈🏀⚾️ (@NamelessSports1) December 7, 2025

"Ward all day," this fan commented. Another replied, "sanders put up way better numbers than any other QB that faced the titans btw. so kill the worst team in the league bs."

Again, garbage time is a big key. That's not to say Ward was better than Sanders, but the Titans haven't been in a position all year where they led for more than a few minutes.

"Ward was clutch fam, loved his poise under pressure," someone commented. That said, fans weren't too happy with Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, especially after his decisoin to pull Sanders from the two point conversion, "If the Browns kept shedeur in for the two point play, they could’ve brought that game into overtime."

Ward got locked down.



Sanders proved he should’ve been a first rounder. — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) December 7, 2025

An intriguing comment was written, "The Titans run game was on point today. Cam didn’t need to throw the ball 42 times like Sanders did. If you try and compare stats outside the context of the game, your opinion can’t taken seriously."

"Cam Ward, and it’s not even close. I have never seen a rookie QB do more with less. It will be evident as the Titans continue to build around him," this individual wrote. Someone responded, "This proved that both are talented rookies with a lot of upside, they’re just on garbage teams."

Cam faced a top 3 def… SS faced a bottom 3 def. Nuff said — Maestro (@stanger_05) December 7, 2025

All eyes will be on Ward and the Titans for the team's final four games as they're still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. Another win would likely put them out of the running, and that win could very well come against the New Orleans Saints in a few weeks.

