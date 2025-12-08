Titans Run-Game Finally Comes Alive In Second Win

The Tennessee Titans found a way to win, taking down the Cleveland Browns, 31-29. Tennessee was rolling for a majority of this game, even though the score indicates otherwise. Regardless, they're now 2-11 thanks to a career night for running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard finished with 25 carries for 161 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Sure, rookie quarterback Cam Ward had the first two-touchdown game of his career, but the Titans won this game because their run game finally came alive.

Welcome Back Tony Pollard

Titans fans were questioning what happened to the 28-year-old after he had three straight 1,000-yard seasons. This team's offensive line certainly hasn't helped, but that doesn't excuse the fact that Pollard wasn't his usual self. Against a Browns defense that is widely considered one of the toughest in the league, Pollard came alive.

In the end, he accounted for 161 of the team's 184 rushing yards. RB Tyjae Spears finished with eight carries for 19 yards while Ward added four himself. Pollard exploded for a 65-yard run, which changed the course of the game, later adding a 32-yard score as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a sixty-five yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field.

Prior to this game, Pollard hadn't reached triple digits all year. He was coming off a 60-yard game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best since their lone win on Oct. 5. Pollard had 92 yards in Week 2, but his 161 against Cleveland was by far his best game of the season, if not his entire career.

Corey Levin Makes A Difference

.@Titans center @CoreyLevin62’s barefoot stroll takes him through the snow in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/88Q3w8cS53 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 7, 2025

Veteran center Corey Levin is going under the radar for his performances in these past few games. Ultimately, it isn't a coincidence that the run game is finally coming alive without Lloyd Cushenberry under center. Nothing against Cushenberry, but Levin has given this team a different spark that they've needed all year long.

One of the biggest debates this year would be whether they bring Levin back or not. It'll likely cost them a pretty penny, but at this point, the Titans need to go with the hot hands. For what it's worth, Cushenberry did practice on Dec. 5. The team still immediately ruled him inactive as they're looking to ease him back into action.

With four games remaining, it'll be interesting to see how the run game looks if he's back under center. Levin deserves all the credit in the world for what he's done these past two games. Without him, Pollard would've never had this 161-yard performance.

