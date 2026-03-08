Titans Tied to Veteran Backup QB in Free Agency

In the climb up to free agency so far, the Tennessee Titans (due in large part to their bloated cap space) have been among the teams most often mentioned as this cycle's expected heavy hitters. Robert Saleh making a trade for Jermaine Johnson in the immediate aftermath of his hire was a good indication that the Titans are a franchise on the move, too.

Among those movements are rumored bids for big-name defensive pieces, as well as a wide receiver to accompany Cam Ward in his growth under center. But a missing, rarely mentioned piece is that of a more experienced passer to play under Ward.

To that end, thanfully. the Titans are reportedly ahead of the curve. According to Jeremy Fowler, Tennessee is among teams on the radar for veteran secondary signal caller Mitch Trubisky.

Tennessee is on the Radar

"In backup QB news, Mitchell Trubisky has garnered interest as a quality No. 2. The Titans, Bills and Jets are among teams on the radar here," said Fowler. Long removed from the ire caused by his time starting for the Chicago Bears, Trubisky has quietly served as a solid second option for years now.

His current stay, with the Buffalo Bills, yielded a respectale four touchdowns (to no interceptions) spelling Josh Allen this past season. Given the Titans' relative emptiness under Ward, and Ward's shoulder injury in the final game of his rookie year, a better backup plan should be in place.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because, even though Ward has progressed well by all measures this offseason, and is expected to return in full force, he plays perhaps the most unpredictable position in the sport.

Tennessee needs someone who can not only help mentor Ward in the early years of his young career, but who can step in and be efficient if something goes wrong.

Trubisky, for all his past struggles, looks like that guy.

Trubisky is a Reliable Second Option

It's even better that, especially when compared to the Titans' other free agency possibilities, Trubisky would likely be comparatively inexpensive. Of all the heat and speculation as to what Tennessee could do this offseason, adding a backup QB such as this one could go down as one of their most important, underrated signings of the bunch.

Trubisky won't be the only choice, and the deal is obviously far from done, but the Titans being involved in this field in general is a good sign of a balanced roster in the works.

