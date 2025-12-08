Just one week after the Tennessee Titans defeated the Arizona Cardinals, Brian Callahan was relieved of his duties. The news came after their embarrassing 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and they later named Mike McCoy as the interim head coach.

Prior to the Cleveland Browns game, McCoy lost the team six straight games. Tennessee wanted to save the embarrassment of Callahan facing former head coach Mike Vrabel, but instead it's been McCoy who's done nothing noteworthy during his tenure.

Against the Cleveland Browns, he finally secured his first win. The former Los Angeles Chargers head coach has plenty of experience winning in the NFL, but this marks his first win of the 2025 season. Finally, his winless streak is over.

Mike McCoy's First Titans Win

While the team isn't necessarily considering keeping McCoy around, this is a good audition for him to get another head coaching gig elsewhere. He doesn't seem to be at the front of any team's list, but a few wins down the stretch could change how the public perceives him.

McCoy took care of business as he led the Titans to a 31-29 win over the Browns. It's not like Cleveland is one of the top teams in the league, but the Cardinals certainly aren't either. In the end, a win is a win, and this has been a long time coming for not just him, but this entire Titans organization.

Titans fans may not be pleased with the win as rookie quarterback Cam Ward's completion percentage left a lot to be desired, but the New Orleans Saints winning certainly helps keep them in the running for the No. 1 overall pick.

Titans Remaining Four Games

For McCoy, he has four more games to make a lasting impression. There's a chance that Tennessee could change its mind and look to keep him around, but him costing them the No. 1 pick by winning four straight games may not be the solution they're looking for.

That's not to say the team is tanking, but it's all about where they see themselves in three years, not in two weeks. Tennessee beating the Kansas City Chiefs would be great, but is it worth it if it costs them the top pick that they can trade to be in an even better position next season?

McCoy is far from perfect, and he showed that by calling a timeout that cost his team a first down. It's not like that cost the team the game, but Ward clearly wasn't happy and it led to them having to punt. Ultimately, he got the win and no one can take that away from him.

