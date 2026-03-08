Titans Must Make a Move at Center, and Fast

Not every free agency snag is about big-names and spotlights. Sure, the Tennessee Titans desperately need a refreshed core of playmakers on either side of the ball. But in the same vein, if not a more important one, the Titans need a new center to snap the football to Cam Ward.

After cutting Lloyd Cushenberry (the team's former, and more than arguable, starting C), Tennessee's need for a chief protector on the offensive line went from bad to absolutely dire. Free agency, since the beginning of the offseason, even, has looked like their window for that acquisition.

Yet now, with a major target in Connor McGovern being taken off the board, the Titans' already slim options at the position are now even less promising. A handful remain in potential consideration, and Tennessee would be wise to make a move before yet another signing drives up the price.

Tyler Linderbaum

The most popular name among those left is, of course, Baltimore Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum. With a rumored contract north of $20 million, too, he's also the most expensive.

Although this is for good reason. The three-time Pro Bowler has been QB Lamar Jackson's guard and right-hand man and, per PFF, was the fifth most efficient (of 40) among every player at his position in the NFL. Even if Tennessee has to pay up, using their top-shelf cap space on an almost guaranteed rock for the offensive line would likely be well worth the check.

Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cade Mays

Carolina Panthers C Cade Mays who, according to an article from Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, is set to make $8 million per year, feels like the next best option.

Coming in with the top-half of pass protectors (PFF) and having overseen Bryce Young's own development as a passer in Carolina, Mays could be a safe, if not explosive pickup for the Titans if swinging at Linderbaum leads to a strikeout.

Graham Glasgow

Glasgow, the Detroit Lions' near-decade-long C across two separate stints, was recently released by the team in a move to save money.

He's the veteran option among these three, and would most likely be the cheapest, too. While his best days are likely behind him, his regulated, general efficiency in Detroit saw him holding down that fort for the bulk of his career up to now.

If Tennessee fails elsewhere, Glasgow would at least appear to be an improvement over the aforementioned Cushenberry, and could perhaps be further strengthened by a selection at the same position in the NFL Draft.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!