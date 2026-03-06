Titans Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The Tennessee Titans are expected to be major players in free agency when the period fully opens next week; this is, of course, mostly due to their vast number of needs across the board.

Although, even if the Titans could use a fresh pair of cleats just about anywhere they can get them, there are a few positions that stand out as "must be met" ahead of Robert Saleh's first season behind the wheel.

Of those positions, in turn, there are a bunch of names at each that, all things considered, can be placed in order of importance and sense as it relates to their potential move to Nashville. Here are the highlights of this coming cycle in the form of a big board.

Wide Receiver

1. Wan'Dale Robinson

Between statistics (more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns) and specific fit, Robinson is comfortably the best option for the Titans at WR. With ties to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and a reported mutual interest in Tennessee, the speed-driven pass-catcher looks to be option No. 1.

2. Alec Pierce

Pierce, after initially being seen as set for a return for the Indianapolis Colts, has since broken onto the open plane of free agency. While perhaps not as likely, as well as more expensive than Robinson, Pierce's six-touchdown tally and big-body frame make him a must-look, in the very least. His potential as Cam Ward's go-to playmaker is perhaps the most obvious on this list.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

3. Jauan Jennings

Jennings, who was recently predicted to the Titans, is more an informational fit than anything else. To be fair, the Tennessee native (a big, positive catching point) is coming off of a career high nine-touchdown campaign, in spite of coming up short of the 1,000-yard mark. If he can stay healthy, the hometown hero may be as worthy a candidate as the previous two on this list.

4. Romeo Doubs

Doubs (25), a six-touchdown receiver with a tally of 724 yards, may end up being the most inexpensive receiver among this group. Yet, coming out of a multi-option unit in Green Bay, what he might look like as a primary option is yet to be seen. He'd be a fair chance to take at the right price.

5. Mike Evans

Soon to turn 33 and coming off a nearly all-season injury, Evans is both the riskiest and least appealing asset here. Although, his diehard consistency for most of his career (boasting an insane 11-season streak with at least 1,000 yards), and the Titans reported interest (per Tony Pauline) means he earns a place on the big board, regardless.

1. Tyler Linderbaum

In this case, the (likely to be) priciest option is also the best available. In his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Linderbaum has cemented himself (a three-time Pro Bowler) as Lamar Jackson's chief protector and one of the most efficient snappers in football. Cost aside, his name is the biggest at his position for a reason; if the Titans are in a financial position to swing on Linderbaum, they absolutely should for Cam Ward's sake.

2. Connor McGovern

After the report from McGovern himself that he's heard nothing from the Bills' front office, the solid starting center appears to be trending toward availability. Having allowed zero sacks and committing just five penalties (according to PFF), and likely coming at a more feasible price than Linderbaum, McGovern looks like the next center up for Tennessee.

3. Cade Mays

Mays, who also allowed zero sacks, serves a sort of comprising role of all the options at C. He's got the stats to boast, and build off of, and should come in at the same price if not cheaper than McGovern, and certainly less so than Linderbaum. He's been pivotal in guarding Bryce Young's development under center for the Panthers, and could do the same for Ward in Nashville.

Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

4. Graham Glasgow

Glasgow, who was a reliable offensive centerpiece in Detroit since the Lions drafted him in 2016, hits the market with an essentially unmatched resume of loyalty and reliability. This may not be a standout signing, but Glasgow may present a safe option at the center position if Tennessee's primary options fall away or out of financial favor.

5. Luke Fortner

Of all the options on this list, Fortner may be the most statistically middling and overall unmoving. Yet just three seasons out of college, the C has plenty of room to grow and could, alongside Ward, help push forward an overall younger roster in Saleh's early rebuilding efforts.

Linebacker

1. Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds, the most recent free agent on this list, is already a favorite for Tennessee at LB. Not only has Saleh expressed previously his love for the defensive weapon, but this was a guy that was considered worth trading for before the Bears cut him loose. With four picks and a sack last year, Edmunds looks to be at least near the top of his game, and the Titans should have him at the top of this list.

2. Bobby Okereke

Okereke looks like a lighter alternative to Edmunds, from the outside looking in. Tallying two interceptions and a sack this past campaign, the former New York Giants captain promises veteran leadership and, having been in the league since 2019, the sort of defensive anchor experience that the Titans already enjoy from DT Jeffery Simmons.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) | David Banks-Imagn Images

3. Kaden Elliss

Elliss, who came onto the scene at the same time as Okereke, shares similar statistics and promises similar value. The LB has already endured a coaching change in Atlanta, managing to serve as a workable piece of that defense under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's takeover. To Tennessee, he may be able to bring the same steady turnover and efficiency if he leaves the Falcons.

4. Quincy Williams

Williams, who managed 3.5 sacks in a maligned Jets defensive system this past season, played under Saleh before the coach's departure from New York. He's a more physical presence and option for Tennessee at LB, and his existing connection to the staff may make him an eventual favorite if his pending free agency opens up as expected.

5. Logan Wilson

Wilson spent last season in the middle of the road regarding his numbers prior to the Cowboys parting ways with him, but his time in Dallas yielded at least enough consistency in the wake of explosivity for him to serve as a lower-level LB option. He's a veteran than, if Tennessee spends big at other spots, could do the job on a temporary basis as the franchise's new regime gets rolling.

The Titans could certainly use assistance at other position, but with Jermaine Johnson already helping out on the defensive edge (via trade) and other weak points trending to be met in the draft, this trio stands out as those most likely to be addressed in free agency.

It's a complex process that changes constantly dependent on the other 31 teams involved, but these available players look like reliable (at the very least) names that Tennessee will probably consider. The best part? You can count them all by position on one hand.

