Titans Plans at WR Must Now Change

The Tennessee Titans long-standing hunt for a reliable, more permanent option at wide receiver to pair with Cam Ward moving forward has taken a number of forms this offseason. With a handful of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as the highest cap space in the league, Tennessee faces a forked road (not to mention the possibility of a trade) to fill their playmaking chasm on offense.

Initially, reports saw the Titans circling budding Indianapolis Colts star Alec Pierce, in the event that he would part ways with his current team. Pierce, on top of his own, declared desire for a larger role, looked to fit Tennessee's bid for a standalone, experienced playmaker perfectly.

But in the light of recent news from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Colts have made clear to Pierce that their intention is to retain him, the Titans focus much shift to a backup plan that, thankfully for all involved, was already in the apparent works well before this latest sour break.

Shifting to the Backup Plan

Alongside the initial news (per Tony Pauline) that Tennessee would be a major suitor for a potentially free Pierce came the footnote that, if he were to stay in Indy, "their [Titans] next target is Wan’Dale Robinson."

Not only did the Titans apparently have an interest in the speed-first pass-catcher prior to hiring his former head coach Brian Daboll to the offensive coordinator position but, since that move, their vision for him has naturally gained more definition.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

To boot, with Jordan Raanan saying in an adjacent report that Robinson looks to be on the move, the Titans chances to execute their already anticiapted backup plan have risen drastically.

A No-Brainer Move

With the price essentially being up to Tennessee, and Robinson's returned interest being assumed given his ties to Daboll - and, again, the Titans' ability to cut a larger check than any other team - this is no-brainer move from all angles.

Coming off of a four-touchdown, 1,014-yard campaign, Robinson (25) appears to be on the cusp of his prime as a first-time free agent.

With Ward looking to continue his own meteoric rise under center, and the Titans trending towards adding another lethal offensive weapon in the draft, the current Giants receiver could be stepping into a dream scenario in Nashville if he and the Titans can come to terms on a deal.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!