Titans Have Perfect Backup Plan at WR

As this year’s offseason antics kick into full gear, the Tennessee Titans - led by a new coach and, soon, sporting a fresh look - are clouded by rumors of potential moves and preferred playmakers. Chief among those may be Alec Pierce.

Pierce, a wide receiver currently in contractual limbo with the Indianapolis Colts, seems to be pulling away from his current situation in favor of a breakout into free agency. In that case, it’s already been reported that the Titans will be among the first making calls.

But if Pierce doesn’t work out, the team from Tennessee seems to have a backup plan in place already. Wan’Dale Robinson, a former pupil of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, would be the next man up.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll chats with New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | John Jones-Imagn Images

Robinson is the Next Man Up

According to Tony Pauline (spoken in the same no -literal breath as the Pierce news), “Tennessee had interest in Robinson even before hiring Brin Daboll as its offensive coordinator.”

“Tennessee’s interest in Robinson has risen even further since the hiring of Daboll,” he continued.

Much like the Colts, Robinson’s team for the time being, the New York Giants, may make a push to retain him.

Though if he does free up, his fit with the Titans is as good, if not better than Pierce’s; if this is Tennessee’s second preferred grab at the position, the FA pool may be better than previously thought.

An Ideal Fit at Wide Receiver

Robinson, known for his speedy route-running and smaller size, posted 1,014 yards receiving this past year with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart on the back of every pass. With four scores, to boot, the WR was perhaps the most consistently healthy and momentous playmaker on the Giants.

His prior experience with Daboll is one thing, but with Cam Ward entering his second campaign under center, the coordinator has the chance to take his own former receiver - and a QB that he’s long wanted to work with, in Ward - and pair them in a dream offense in Tennessee.

Further, Robinson should instantly elevate to the team’s top option and, if signed, have no issue topping his previous metrics in yardage and touchdowns.

So long as Tennessee fills the wide receiver spot with experience, explosive capability or both, Ward should see more marked improvement in his second run as signal caller. Still, if Robinson is available and Pierce is off the market - or too expensive - the Titans should absolutely take a swing on him.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!