Titans Would Fill Massive Need with Alec Pierce Signing

The Tennessee Titans' new staff, led by head coach Robert Saleh, are in the midst of getting a jump on the 2026 offseason.

With the NFL Combine in its earlier stages and rumors of free agency cuts and signs floating all about the league, the rebuilding Titans find themselves firmly at the center of all the noise. A portion of that noise, in recent news, sees Tennessee in possible pursuit of a big-name pass-catcher.

According to Tony Pauline in a combine-adjacent, league-wide update of personnel moves, the Tennessee Titans are one of two supposed "major suitors" for Alec Pierce, assuming he hits free agency.

Tennessee is a Major Suitor

"As I reported during Senior Bowl week, receiver Alec Pierce is poised to be a top free agent if he and the Colts don’t agree to a new deal before the market opens," Pauline wrote. "Even back then, sources told me they expected Pierce would hit the open market, and that seems to be the case."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"League insiders who forecast the free-agent market tell me that Pierce and George Pickens, the top two free-agent receivers, are expected to sign contracts that average at least $27 million annually," he continued.

A hefty price tag for a receiver who has yet to take on an unadulterated leading role, for sure, but that exact opportunity is what would await Pierce in a possible move to Nashville. The Titans will have to pay up for a "WR1" regardless; Pierce, if nothing else, has the numbers worthy of that bill.

Pierce Has the Numbers

This past season with the Indianapolis Colts - a team that dealt with injuries at unpredictability under center - Pierce brought in six touchdowns. The receiver also eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark by just three, averaging 21.3 yards per reception.

He essentially spent the entire campaign, as the Colts faltered, making his own case for a big contract and a bigger role. That, taken with his own verbalized desire to carve out a larger opportunity, makes Tennessee a prime landing spot.

The only catch, as long as the Colts let him walk, is that Pauline also noted the Las Vegas Raiders as another team to watch in the impending Pierce sweepstakes.

The Titans could have a bidding war on their hands for the wideout. But, with Cam Ward's experience under center overshadowing the Raiders' likely rookie option at that position, as well as Tennessee's league-leading cap space, you'd be remiss not to consider them early favorites.

