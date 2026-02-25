Titans Release Veteran Starting Center

The Tennessee Titans have released veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry, Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 25.

Cusheberry signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024. He was due to make $8 million this upcoming season, according to Rapoport.

The #Titans are releasing starting center Lloyd Cushenberry, sources say, moving on from a former big-ticket free agent from 2024.



He signed a 4-year, $50M deal two years ago and was due $8M this season. Now, Cam Ward will have a new center. pic.twitter.com/9XUm9stCkq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2026

Team reporter Jim Wyatt added that Cushenberry was released with a failed physical designation.

Cushenberry started 23 games with the Titans across two seasons, including 15 games with rookie quarterback Cam Ward in 2025.

Cushenberry spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, making 57 starts during his time in the Mile-High City.

The Broncos drafted Cushenberry in the third round, 83rd overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Cushenberry was part of the 2019 Tigers team that is widely regarded as one of the greatest college teams of all time, finishing 15-0 and winning both the SEC and national championship. In that same season, Cusheberry was named the LSU Football MVP, and the offensive line won the Joe Moore Award.

Update: Feb. 25, 5:55 p.m. EST

The Titans have also released veteran safety Xavier Woods, according to Wyatt.

Woods spent just 2025 with Tennessee after signing a two-year, $8 million deal last March.

Woods played in 11 games, starting 10 and recorded 39 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups last season.

Woods previously played with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers.

