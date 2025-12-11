Titans Center Opens Up on Return From Injury

For the past few games, Tennessee Titans starting center Lloyd Cushenberry has been out of action. A foot injury has been holding the 28-year-old back, but now he's on the field and is trending in the right direction.

After taking strides to return last week against the Cleveland Browns, all signs are pointing towards a return for Cushenberry against the San Francisco 49ers. This Titans team is forced to matchup against incredibly difficult defenses in back-to-back weeks, but Cushenberry welcomes the challenge.

Lloyd Cushenberry Discusses His Return

"I'm feeling good," Cushenberry said. "Good to be back out there to try and get back into a rhythm and finish out the season strong."

Cushenberry added he's, "Doing whatever I can do try and get better in the training room. I tried to give it a go last week throughout practice but it just wasn't there yet."

"I can't wait," Cushenberry said about his impending return. "Going to try to come in and do the same things we did last week. Played a great game so it's going to be a good opponent and should be a fun matchup."

Lloyd Cushenberry vs. Corey Levin

Tennessee center Corey Levin (62) reacts to the boos of the crowd as the game against Jacksonville neared its end at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. The Titans lost 25-3 to bring their season record to 1-10. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, veteran center Corey Levin did a stellar job stepping in for Cushenberry. Titans fans were quick to shower Levin with praise as they believe he could be one of the main reasons this team was able to get their run game going. With Cushenberry likely returning to his starting role against the 49ers, it begs the question as to how the likes of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears will look.

Later in the interview, Cushenberry said Levin was one of his favorite teammates in the locker room. He called him "the ultimate Tennessee Titan" as Levin held his ground last week against Myles Garrett. Tennessee's offensive line more than stepped up to the challenge as they made history against a player who was looking to set the all-time single season sack record.

Cushenberry has been around the block, but a foot injury is no joke for an offensive lineman. The center stands 6'4'' and weighs 315 pounds as he's one of the biggest players Tennessee has to offer. Interim head coach Mike McCoy clearly sees value in having Cushenberry start, so it'll be interesting to see how much they involve Corey Levin, if at all once Cushenberry is a full go. Ultimately, only time will tell.

