Titans Re-Sign Two Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans have officially jumped out to a start in free agency, although it likely isn't in the form of the sort of "splashy deal" most fans were hoping for. Then again, the franchise under Robert Saleh has already shown the ability to make aggressive moves with the team's recent trade for EDGE Jermaine Johnson.

In the case of two exclusive rights signings (as reported by ESPN's Turron Davenport), fans will have to trust the process and stay the course until the gates fully open next week. In the meantime, the Titans' latest move is worth diving into for the sake of their current overarching rebuild.

Defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell and guard Garrett Dellinger emerge as Tennessee's double-edged re-sign, with each seemingly retained to bolster depth on either side of the ball. This move comes after Tennessee cut two defenders last month, in opposite fashion

Retaining Reliable Depth

Both Ravenell and Dellinger were on the roster for the 2025-26 season, although the former was added prior to the season's first kickoff. Dellinger, on the other hand, found his way onto the team when he was claimed off of the Cleveland Browns' waivers with just three games remaining in the campaign.

#Titans have signed exclusive rights free agents DL C.J. Ravenell and G Garrett Dellinger. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 5, 2026

Dellinger's time in Tennessee has naturally been limited, but on the defensive end of things, Ravenell made a statistical impact when he was given the opportunity to play.

With six total tackles (five assists) and a forced fumble logged as a Titan, the big-body defender made his presence known, at the very least, and earned his stay on the sideline so long as he's able to continue to produce.

Former LSU Tigers offensive linemen Garrett Dellinger (72) | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dellinger being kept around, on the other hand, makes enough sense in light of offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo being brought in to overhaul that unit. While Dellinger isn't expected to start, any overlap, especially when it comes to depth, can positively keep a group grounded whilst it experiences change on a larger level.

Safety Signings

These both appear to be safety signings for Tennessee, although that certainly isn't a bad thing. As Saleh and the Titans' brass continue to work through their rebuild - rumored to be in pursuit of big names on both offense and defense - keeping steadier pieces in place can only benefit the team's ever-changing identity.

Ravenell and Dellinger are sensible "stay-putters" that serve as a compelling, if not shy start to what is sure to be an eventful free agency period for the Titans.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!