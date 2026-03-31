Titans' Robert Saleh Very Impressed With Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh right in the middle of a previously onset rebuild; the new head coach, in taking only his second opportunity at the position, is set to inheret the daunting responsibility of finishing someone else's thus far failed attempt at fishing a franchise out of irrelevancy. It's a stout gig, to say the least.

But Saleh has been clear from the beginning that his intention is to win, and win big, in Nashville; high standards and low ceilings don't seem to bother the defensive savant. His moves this offseason, especially in free agency, lend themselves to positivity about his actually meeting that goal, too.

Tennessee, though, will likely live or die by Cam Ward. A recent first overall pick and expected franchise savior, the quarterback has the weight of a city on his shoulders. Saleh, now being tasked with overseeing Ward's pivotal development, sharing his glowing opinion of the rising star in a clip posted by Buck Reising on X (Twitter).

Saleh is Impressed With Ward

While Saleh has yet to see Ward throwing in any practiced capacity, as the signal caller recovers from his last-second shoulder injury from last season, the HC has seen Ward interact all throughout the Titans' facilities. On that front, Saleh seems thrilled with his personality.

"I just think it's really cool... I just think it's very impressive for a young man to walk through the building [and] know everybody by name," Saleh began. "From the janitors, to the QC's, to the chefs, and the trainers, and address them."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is a really, really, really good man," Saleh continued. "I just think his head is on the right way, he's got great work ethic, I just don't see him failing."

Titans fans used to the exact opposite of all of those qualities couldn't ask for a much better sign at the genesis of their new regime.

A Budding Partnership

In spite of Saleh's aforementioned defensive sensibilities, he and Ward will have to maintain a dedicated relationship geared to the same end; to help Tennessee win football games. Saleh has started to do his part in equipping Ward with a capable coordinator (in Brian Daboll) and a receiver in Wan'Dale Robinson, by way of free agency.

Now Ward, entering his second year and set to fully heal from his injury, has to return the favor and put a stamp on the Titans' ongoing, less than favorable chapter.

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