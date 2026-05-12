The Tennessee Titans' offseason has been one for the books in the franchise's history, at least as far as the optics are concerned. Robert Saleh's hire has given way to oodles of positive headlines and free agency signings that have the national media painting the team in a positive light. The latter alone has been a long time coming for a fanbase in wait.

Specific light has been shone on Brian Daboll's offense. No matter how long the coordinator ends up staying in Nashville, him helming Cam Ward - accompanied by Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate - is expected to yield scoring the likes of which Tennessee hasn't seen in years.

The hype is palpable, with fans pouring out support in the form of quadruple-digit likes online.

A Promising Pass-Catching Pair

An practice picture of Robinson and Tate from the Titans, reposted by SleeperTitans on X, specifically gained more than 3,000 likes (and counting). Tennessee fans seem to have hit an all-time level of excitement for their offense, particularly as it relates to their newest pass-catching pair.

Having just made Tate's signing official - "only great things from here," said Tate - Tennessee's new offensive era is officially underway. And while fans shouldn't expect a Super Bowl in Saleh's inaugural year, the Titans' offense has the tools to make a serious splash in the AFC South.

New Titans locked in 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p0ORghlKKs — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) May 11, 2026

Robinson, entering his fifth season in the NFL, has essentially hit veteran status and, removed from Calvin Ridley, should be a sage leader for Tate and the other youngsters in Tennessee's receiving room. His speed and high-yardage tendencies, taken with Tate's less refined, catch-over-guys intangibles, should come together to form a mean one-two punch for Ward.

Ward's success under center is likely to control Tennessee's ceiling as a team to some extent, but he's provided no real reason thus far to worry about his ability to be elite. Especially fitted with Robinson and Tate, among others, things are only looking up for football in Nashville.

Things Looking Up in Tennessee

Tate's first season may not be a full-on riot for Tennessee, but with the extensive weapons placed around him, it doesn't necessarily need to be.

The rookie receiver simply needs to play his role as Ward continues to develop in the pocket. So long as Robinson plays up to his "WR1" contract, Tate should have plenty of time to grow into his hoped-for dominance alongside the both of them.

It's an undeniable thrill for Titans fans to get a look at this duo, even with months remaining until Robinson and Tate actually take the field together.