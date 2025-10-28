Titans CB Trade Puts Writing On The Wall
The Tennessee Titans are starting their trade deadline chatter a little early by sending cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Titans are getting a fifth-round pick that they originally traded to the Rams last year for linebacker Ernest Jones IV in exchange for McCreary and a sixth-round pick. The deal officially confirms that the Titans are going to be sellers going into the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Titans Officially Become Trade Deadline Sellers
The move clearly shows how the Titans are moving forward for the rest of the season. At 1-7, the Titans are tied for the worst record in the league and are continuing to rebuild.
The team already traded cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets earlier this season, but they are continuing to tear down their cornerback room by dealing McCreary to the Rams. The trade isn't a surprise because the Titans are sellers, but it is somewhat shocking considering how dire the team's cornerback room is.
The team traded Brownlee and placed L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve with a quad injury that continues to plague him. On top of that, the team saw Darrell Baker Jr. exit the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 with a concussion.
Implications for Titans/Chargers Matchup
This means that none of the team's top four cornerbacks from the beginning of the season are available for next week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. With all of these players out, the Titans will rely on some of their depth they acquired in the offseason to aid them at a key position.
Jalyn Armour-Davis and Samuel Womack, both of whom were claimed off waivers following the 53-man roster deadline at the end of training camp, will be two of the players called into action right away. In addition, sixth-round rookie Marcus Harris and third-year pro Kendell Brooks could see his role increase.
Given the fact that the Titans are decimated at the cornerback position only halfway through the season, it's hard to imagine the team winning too many more games from here on out. The team is in dire straits and it may only get worse as the trade deadline comes and goes since more talented players could soon leave the Titans.
For the players still on the roster, it's an unfortunate situation, but the younger ones will have a chance to prove themselves for a spot on the 2026 Titans.
