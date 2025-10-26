Three Titans DBs Suffer Injuries vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans continue to get bit by the injury bug against the Indianapolis Colts, especially in the secondary.
In the second half, three Titans defensive backs have dealt with injuries that are compromising them against the Colts.
Amani Hooker
Hooker, a seventh-year pro that has spent his entire career with the Titans, suffered the injury while attempting to tackle Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Hooker has dealt with injuries throughout his career and it seems as though it happens at some point every season.
Hooker signed a three-year extension with the Titans this offseason worth $48.6 million and is one of the top defensive backs the team has. Losing him for a long period of time would be a big loss for the Titans defense.
Darrell Baker Jr.
Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. has stepped up to the plate this season, especially after second-year pro Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was traded to the New York Jets. On top of L'Jarius Sneed being placed on injured reserve earlier this week, the Titans need Baker to be part of the team.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Baker is being evaluated for a concussion and has entered the league's protocol.
Xavier Woods
Woods signed a two-year deal with the Titans in the offseason coming off a year in which he was the Carolina Panthers leader in tackles. This season, Woods ranks fourth on the team in that category behind Hooker, Cody Barton and Cedric Gray.
Losing Woods is also another major loss for the Titans secondary, especially with all of the other injuries piling up for the team.
Who's Left for Titans?
The Titans have the aforementioned Sneed (quad) and safety Mike Brown (knee) on injured reserve. With three more injuries to the secondary, the Titans are running out of bodies and options to play against a Colts offense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL this season.
The Titans can turn to cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kendell Brooks, Roger McCreary, former Colts player Samuel Womack and sixth-round rookie Marcus Harris out of California. At the safety spot, the Titans have veteran Quandre Diggs and third-round rookie Kevin Winston Jr., who has been given a role increase before the injuries came about.
The Titans also have Alex Johnson and Sam Webb on the practice squad, both of whom could be given consideration for an elevation if any of these injuries linger into next week.
