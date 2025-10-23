Titans Offense Needs to Step Up vs. Colts
Realistically, the Tennessee Titans have done very little well on the 2025 NFL Season; at 1-6, of course, that isn't exactly a surprise. The navy and blue have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, with consistent injuries exasperating their already presents struggles into what are shaping up to be season-defining mishaps.
It doesn't help, at least for the time, that the franchise parted ways with second-year head coach Brian Callahan in the middle of this season. While that may be the best choice for Tennessee moving forward, it's undeniable the sort of jarring impact that such a decision has on a team when it is made so suddenly.
A Game Against Goliath
Now, in week 8, the Titans are traveling to Indianapolis to face off against their AFC South rival Colts in a game that is anticipated to be among the more lopsided of this week's slate. Not to mention that, inversely, the 6-1 Colts have the best record in the NFL, and are widely recognized as the current best team in the league in a year where it appears to be anybody's title.
This matchup marks the second time Tennessee and Indy have faced off this season, with the first, at Nissan Stadium, going about as well as you'd expect given the franchises' respective circumstances.
In a game in which Tennessee's defense allowed the most points they've given up all year, the Colts took a brutal 41-20 win back home from Nashville, rendering the Titans basically useless aside from the comparatively promising 20 points they put up in response.
If Tennessee wants to have so much as a chance against Indianapolis this weekend, the offense will have to step up in a big way.
Wanted: Signs of Life
That starts with Cam Ward. With four touchdowns to five interceptions on the year, it's safe to say that the rookie quarterback has had a hard time adjusting to the NFL in his first go-around. Then again, with the Titans offensive line often being the only thing between him and a turnover, it's hard to blame the first overall pick entirely.
Taking care of the ball when you're being sacked five times on a game-by-game basis is no easy feat.
Even so, if Tennessee wants to find a way to win, they'll have to scheme to encourage Ward's connection with his rookie receivers, such as Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Not only have those two shown scoring prowess with Ward already, unlike the rest of the WR room, but with Tyler Lockett's leaving and Calvin Ridley's wavering health, the two truly are all that reliably remain.
The Titans defense isn't perfect either (far from it), but that unit has at least shown the ability to make plays and, at times, flip the field for the offense. Until Cam Ward and his unit can do the same, this team's one-win ceiling only seems to sink lower with every passing game.
