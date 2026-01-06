Titans Schedule Interview With Former Cowboys HC

The Tennessee Titans are adding a surprising name to their head coach interview list.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans are set to interview former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

Sources: Former Cowboys HC and NBC analyst Jason Garrett is interviewing Friday for the Titans head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/7mAWFJMLfB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Titans Give Jason Garrett Interview

Garrett, who turns 60 in March, has not coached in the NFL since 2021. Since then, he has worked as an broadcast analyst for NBC Sports.

Garrett was a quarterback as a player and attended Princeton University. He went undrafted in 1989 but signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints. He didn't make it in the Big Easy, so he played in the World League of American Football with the San Antonio Riders in 1991. He also played for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League that same year.

In 1992, Garrett joined the Cowboys as a free agent and signed with the practice squad. He learned under the likes of Troy Aikman and saw the team win three Super Bowls in four years. He was with the Cowboys until 1999 before signing with the NFC East rival New York Giants in 2000. He spent four seasons with the team before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final season. He finished his playing career with the Miami Dolphins later that season.

Soon after his playing days were over, Garrett became the quarterback's coach for the Dolphins under Nick Saban before he became a legend at Alabama. After two years with the Dolphins, Garrett joined the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator in 2007.

Dec 29, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines during the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The next year Garrett was promoted to an assistant head coaching role which he held until 2010. In 2011 he became the head coach of the Cowboys, a role he held until 2019. In 10 seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett accrued an 85-67 record, good for a.559 winning percentage. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2014, 2016, and 2018 but never got past the divisional round. He was fired after the 2019 season when the Cowboys went 8-8.

The next year Garrett joined the Giants as their offensive coordinator under head coach Joe Judge. He was fired midway through his second season with the team.

It's a surprise to see Garrett on the interview list for the Titans, but the team is doing its due diligence in searching far and wide for Brian Callahan's successor after he was fired back in Week 6.

