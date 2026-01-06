Titans Schedule Interview With Former Falcons HC

The Tennessee Titans aren't messing around when it comes to hiring a new head coach. The team has already scheduled quite a few interviews, and Raheem Morris is the latest to make the list.

Knowing this team wants someone with previous head coaching experience, look no further than the man fresh off a two-year stint in Atlanta.

Sure, things may not have worked out for Morris with the Falcons, but that doesn't mean it would necessarily go that route in Tennessee.

Either way, the Titans have a lot to think about as there will still be a ton of interviews to happen in the following weeks after teams are knocked out of the playoffs. For now, the focus has shifted to Morris.

Titans Set To Interview Raheem Morris

News: The Tennessee Titans will interview Raheem Morris for their vacant HC job later this week, per sources. @ESPNNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 5, 2026

Even though the Falcons turned things around at the end of the season, it's clear this organization already had their mind made up. Somehow, Atlanta finished 8-9 and was one loss away from winning the dreadful NFC South.

Had Atlanta not lost to a team like the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins, Morris likely wouldn't be in this position. Not often does a coach get fired after winning his final four games, but this is an exception as the front office is undergoing a complete overhaul and Morris isn't part of their plans.

Atlanta started the year 3-2 before falling to 3-7. They hung in there against the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers, losing those three games from Weeks 9-11 by one point, six points, and three points. Their losses in Weeks 10 and 11 both came in overtime, showing just how close Morris was to a few extra wins.

Morris's Coaching History

Falcons part ways with head coach Raheem Morris. pic.twitter.com/4WWl9vbkU5 — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Morris has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his time as an assistant coach. XXXVII and LVI are two Super Bowls the former Falcons head coach won't be forgetting anytime soon.

His head coaching record sits at 36-56 for an overall .391 winning percentage. Far from ideal, but it's on par with some of the other former head coaches on the market. Seeing as Morris is fresh off a stint as a head coach, that could be something Tennessee sees as extremely valuable.

Morris's NFL career began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. The 49-year-old has had stints with the Bucs, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Rams. He was in Atlanta from 2015-20 and later returned to be their head coach these past two seasons.

