Titans Score Season-High Points in Thrilling Win

The Tennessee Titans, through what is now the bulk of the 2025-26 season, have only had a real identity in being the NFL’s least exciting team every week. Taking the early time-slot on a weekly basis and, regardless of being at home or on the road, serving as a punching bag for interchangeable opponents, the Titans have fallen into recent irrelevancy in the worst way.

Forming a New Identity

Up to now, not even a first overall pick quarterback (in Cam Ward) and unusually dramatic coaching search could save the group from their own dreary reputation. Yet with a win on the road over the Cleveland Browns, the outlook has suddenly changed.

Not only are the Titans no longer the only team in the NFL with just one win, but they’re also now not the favorite to land the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Newly, Tennessee’s identity appears rooted in the positivity of what could be rather than the mediocrity of what is. What stood out more than anything else in their latest win was the Titans’ offense, scoring a season-high in points and lighting an encouraging fuse for the future.

Scoring at (Relative) Will

In the 31-29 victory, which came down to a jumbled two-point conversion attempt from the Browns in the wildcat formation, Tennessee saw sizable leaps from their offensive playmakers. While the jumps across the board weren’t necessarily explosive, the win came through a brand of consistency that the team has been waiting on all year.

Jumping out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, the Cam Ward-led unit outpaced Shedeur Sanders and his home team the whole way through.

Despite throwing for only 117 yards, Ward managed to pass for two touchdowns, limit his turnovers and, ultimately, thread the needle when it mattered the most. Besides, it was the Titans run game specifically that set the team apart in their second win.

Stacking 184 yards on the ground — to Cleveland’s mere 61 — Tennessee relied on a breakout 161 yard, two touchdown performance from veteran back Tony Pollard to put their offense over the top.

The game was exactly what fans had been waiting on all year from a group that exhibited clear potential all along. Even if the team isn’t able to replicate this success going forward, seeing what the current pieces are capable of suggests a smooth turnover when a long-term head coach is chosen to fill the franchise’s current empty seat.

