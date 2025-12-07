Titans OT Suffers Injury vs. Browns

The Tennessee Titans are taking some hits after leading 14-3 early against the Cleveland Browns, and now they also have a big injury to add to the list.

According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is out of the game with a neck injury.

Moore Leaves Game vs. Browns

The Titans are making a change with Moore out of the game. Originally, rookie Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson went into the game at left tackle, but then he was replaced a few plays later by Oli Udoh, who has appeared in 12 games for the Titans this season with two starts.

The Titans signed Moore to a big contract in the offseason that makes him one of the highest-paid left tackles in the league.

"Obviously, I want to exceed expectations," Moore said when he signed with the Titans. "But it's not only about proving the team right, it's about proving myself right. I feel like my expectations will always be higher than anyone else's are for me. I feel like by meeting my expectations, I'll exceed the team's expectations.

"So, not only do I want to prove them right, I want to prove them damn right, where (they're thinking): "We got our guy. He didn't just do what we needed him to do, he did that and more." That is the consensus I want in the organization."

Tennessee Titans tackle Dan Moore Jr. (75) finishes up practice during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore has hopes that the Titans can make it far, but it has been a rough start with just one win through 12 games so far this season.

"I really like the group, and as an organization, I like what the team is trying to accomplish, what they are prioritizing. I think they are wanting to put an emphasis on the front, and I think that is where games are won, in the trenches," Moore said.

"Obviously, in the AFC South we have some really good rushers on the other side of the ball, and you have to make sure your front five is on point. I think what we did in the offseason and the young guys that we have in that room, I think we have the potential to be one of the best groups in the division, and one of the better groups in the league as well."

The Titans are trailing 17-14 in the middle of the third quarter against the Browns inside Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

