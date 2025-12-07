Titans Can Be on Wrong Side of Myles Garrett History

The Tennessee Titans know their biggest obstacle in Week 14 is the one and only Myles Garrett. Eyeing the single-season sack record, there's a very strong possibility that Garrett could get four sacks against this Titans offensive line.

While four sacks seem like a huge reach, Garrett has proved time and time again that he's capable of things that most players could only dream of. He's truly putting up video game numbers, and this offensive line, the worst in the league, has no idea the havoc he's about to create.

Titans Could Be On The Wrong Side Of History

Myles Garrett is on record watch this weekend

With their starting center out, Tennessee's quest to stop Garrett got much more difficult. Thankfully for them, veteran Corey Levin stepped up last week, but that doesn't mean he's ready for this new challenge. Garrett already has a career-high 19 sacks and he has only played 12 games.

The current single-season record is 22.5, which is shared by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. Watt recorded that number four years ago, while Starhan made his mark on the league in 2001. At this point, it seems more likely that Garrett sets the record than not breaking it.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For what it's worth, this Titans offensive line has allowed at least three sacks in seven straight games. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has had to earn everything this season as he's been sacked a league high 48 times. Through 12 games, that comes out to exactly four sacks a game.

The Magic Number: 4

Myles Garrett is four sacks away from setting the NFL’s single-season record.



Myles Garrett is four sacks away from setting the NFL's single-season record.

He has two games this season with 4+ sacks already — and faces Cam Ward Sunday, whose 48 sacks taken are the most in the NFL.

Four seems to be the number that keeps going around. Garrett needs four sacks to outright set the record in Week 14, something that would be even more insane, knowing there are still four games to play. The craziest part? He already has a pair of games this season with four or more sacks.

Garrett had a field day against the New England Patriots as he sacked QB Drake Maye five times. Even though the Browns lost both of the games where he recorded 4+ sacks, it's still remarkable to think that nine of his 19 sacks came in two games. Garrett has 15 sacks in his six games, which is eye-opening, to say the least.

Ward is getting better at throwing the ball away and escaping the pocket, but there's only so much he can do with JC Latham on this team. The Titans' former first-round pick has struggled, and that may be an understatement. This offensive line has gotten slightly better, but that's an extremely low bar, as Ward has been sacked at least five times in 33% of his games.

