New Names Emerge in Titans Coaching Search

The Tennessee Titans ongoing coaching search has become the nexus of the franchise's excitement at their current juncture, no matter how thin that excitement is. At 1-11, anything that the faithful remaining in the stands at Nissan Stadium can hold onto in regards to hope for the future is well worth focusing on. As a result, every supposed name for the open position has drawn ample attention within the walls of a reeling fanbase.

A Franchise Failing Forward

What makes this transitional period especially bitter is that, before the Titans hired (and subsequently fired) Brian Callahan, they had HC Mike Vrabel still committed to the team and decided to move on from him for reasons that, in retrospect, appeary awfully uncertain. Especially now that Vrabel, at his new post in New England, has led the Patriots to an 11-2 record and turned them into legitimate Super Bowl contenders over night? The vibes couldn't be much worse in Tennessee.

Now, in a natural saving grace, a laundry list of potential suitors has drawn attention online, supposing a number of capable candidates to take over and, hopefully, save the Titans' future. Among them are a few notable candidates that may fit the bill for the expected 2026-27 Titans turnaround.

Assistants expected to garner serious looks in upcoming coaching cycle, per @DMRussini:



Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bills OC Joe Brady

49ers DC Robert Saleh

Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver… pic.twitter.com/c4LCFRojAs — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 6, 2025

Klint Kubiak

Having coordinated the Seattle Seahawks offense to a top 10 standing in the NFL according to FOX Sports (averaging 352.5 yards per game), OC Klint Kubiak is in-line for a head coaching job, and he may match what Tennessee is looking for in a candidate.

Despite having never been a HC (yet), Kubiak's offensive expertise has landed him multiple high-profile jobs across the league, calling plays and coordinating the passing game. As Tennessee works to develop rookie quarterback Cam Ward into a face-of-the-franchise sort of player, a scoring-minded coach like Kubiak, assuming, he's willing to leave Seattle, may be the perfect fit for the team's goals down the road.

Robert Saleh

Inversely, the defensive guru Robert Saleh has been rumored to be a candidate for a head-man position once more. After his failure to succeed in such a role with the New York Jets, Saleh's return and strong success as the DC for the San Francisco 49ers has forced his name to reemerge in conversations such as these.

A risky hire, no doubt, but given his prior experience and longtime proven quality stopping the ball, the Titans could be the second chance Saleh needs to prove himself on the highest level of coaching.

Regardless, these are just two names of a rumored 10+ potentially on the market as Tennessee considers their options this offseason. Until the current season ends, though, they'll likely remain exactly that: rumors.

