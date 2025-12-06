Titans Fans React to Insane NFL Draft Rumor

The Tennessee Titans have been the creators, and subjects, of many outlandish headlines throughout the 2025-26 NFL season. As the only 1-11 team remaining in the league, the navy blue and white are, despite their obvious, occasionally recognized potential, a perennial laughing stocks for stable franchises and units on the other side of a successful rebuild. To boot, they're without a tenured head coach, given previous suitor Brian Callahan's abject failure at the position.

Rumors Amidst the Search

Naturally, the search for a new head coach is sure to yield constant rumors and rumblings from a fanbase and core of watchers who have little else to talk about, especially when their team hasn't won a game of football since week 5. Even then, that game felt more like a fluke than some sort of especial breakthrough.

With the mill of potential hires and tanking probabilties churning at an all-time high, a specific, outlandish Titans draft rumor found the wrong crowd of aggravated fans on X (Twitter), leading to a heightened reaction from the group.

A post from Polymarket Football suggested that Tennessee may consider a quarterback in the upcoming draft, despite Cam Ward having put up a relatively impressive rookie season and there being little to no basis for the report in the first place.

One page responded with a humorous image claiming that the report was released without a source, collecting nearly 2,000 likes in the replies. This is just one of many aware of the Titans' situation who have, in spite of the team's dire state, jumped to their general defense.

Calling for Cam's Help

Another fan called the post out in plain fashion, saying, "That would be stupid if they went with a QB. Cam just need help, protection, and a good coach. He has had none of that this season."

With one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL and a coaching carousel that has become a reliable laughing stock of the league, the disgruntled watcher may have a significant point.

For the Titans to give up on Cam Ward this early in the process would be as ludicrous as it sounds. As much as Tennessee fans have suffered, even they aren't out on the potential face of their franchise in the first year of his development.

Not to mention that Ward has seen vast, recognized improvement in the second half of this season. Yet until the Titans close the book on a new coach, the gaping hole in their front office will leave room for silly suggestions and arguable reports on a regular basis.

