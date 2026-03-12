Titans Sign Former Eagles TE Kylen Granson

The Tennessee Titans have made another addition to their tight end room in free agency.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans have signed Kylen Granson to a one-year deal for the 2026 campaign.

The Titans signed tight end Kylen Granson to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2026

Granson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts out of SMU after having began his collegiate career at Rice.

He is plenty familiar with Tennessee and the rest of the AFC South as a result, having appeared in 62 games for the Colts throughout the duration of his rookie deal.

During that span, Granson hauled in 86 passes on 136 targets for 958 yards and a touchdown while making 17 starts.

Granson proceeded to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were fresh off a win in Super Bowl LIX, last offseason. He played in all 17 regular season games for the team, as well as their Wild Card round playoff matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and finished with 40 yards on seven catches.

Now, the 27-year-old could have a chance to fill a depth role at tight end for a Titans team that is looking to turn its fortunes around with Robert Saleh at head coach.

