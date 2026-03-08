Titans Could Pursue Top Free Agent Pass Rusher

It's a common concept for a team, at any position in the NFL Draft, to go "talent first" with their selection. Put plainly, this means a team puts aside their needs in order to prioritize and secure the best player available at that position. Doing that in the draft is one thing - and the Tennessee Titans may even be in the position to do that this year - but what about in free agency?

The concept, in concept, could work the same; regardless of need, shelling out top-shelf money for the best player available for that reason and that reason alone poses a similar risk and reward.

For Tennessee, who could use help (to say the least) at just about any spot on the field, taking a swing at Trey Hendrickson may be their opportunity to secure a big name in this year's free agency cycle.

Shopping For a Big Name

Now, of course, Hendrickson is far from a big name alone. Prior to this past season (most of which he spent recovering from a muscle injury), Hendrickson posted back-to-back campaigns with 17.5 sacks.

That unreal metric earned him cornerstone status on the Cincinnati Bengals' defense; that is, until the franchise up and let him walk entering the 2026 offseason. Immediately, one of the league's best defenders was available, and everything changed thereafter.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Tennessee, while DE specifically hasn't been a loud focus in their offseason efforts thus far, Hendrickson is the sort of player that changes your unit entirely just be operating within it.

As Robert Saleh is working to mold the Titans' defense into his own, adding a piece like this one would expedite that process to an unmatched degree. The best part is, Tennessee could likely hold their own in any potential bidding war for the free agent.

Needed Mutual Interest

Of course, that would require interest from Tennessee and Hendrickson both, first, neither of which have been confirmed at this current juncture.

Still, boasting the third highest cap space in the NFL (according to Spotrac) and offering both Saleh's coaching experience and a running mate like Jeffery Simmons on his side of the ball, the Titans have plenty to offer Hendrickson in a potential bid for his services.

It'd likely take the biggest chunk of anyone this year if the Titans were to sign the DE but, then again, what does that matter in the face of blowing the roof off of your defensive expectations with one singular move?

For a team that couldn't have even been imagined in this conversation one year ago, it could end up mattering very little.

